403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hezbollah Reports Dozens of Operations Against Israeli Forces in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) Hezbollah said on Thursday that it carried out 24 separate operations within a 24-hour period targeting Israeli military forces, vehicles, and positions in southern Lebanon, according to reports.
The group stated that the actions included drone strikes and rocket fire, which it described as a response to continued ceasefire violations and attacks affecting civilians and towns in the area.
In a series of statements, Hezbollah said some of the heaviest clashes took place around the town of Haddatha, where its fighters reportedly engaged advancing Israeli units and armored vehicles.
It further claimed that repeated drone strikes hit Israeli troop concentrations and military positions, while multiple armored vehicles, including tanks and bulldozers, were targeted in separate incidents.
The group also said its fighters confronted Israeli forces moving toward Haddatha, using artillery and rocket fire during sustained engagements, and reported targeting a military drone with a surface-to-air missile in the central sector.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military reported that several of its soldiers were injured following an explosive drone incident in southern Lebanon, with varying levels of severity among those affected.
Fighting in the border area has continued despite a US-mediated ceasefire that came into effect in mid-April and was later extended into early July, according to reports.
The broader conflict has also seen sustained Israeli military activity in Lebanon since early March, which Lebanese officials say has resulted in thousands of casualties and large-scale displacement across the country.
The group stated that the actions included drone strikes and rocket fire, which it described as a response to continued ceasefire violations and attacks affecting civilians and towns in the area.
In a series of statements, Hezbollah said some of the heaviest clashes took place around the town of Haddatha, where its fighters reportedly engaged advancing Israeli units and armored vehicles.
It further claimed that repeated drone strikes hit Israeli troop concentrations and military positions, while multiple armored vehicles, including tanks and bulldozers, were targeted in separate incidents.
The group also said its fighters confronted Israeli forces moving toward Haddatha, using artillery and rocket fire during sustained engagements, and reported targeting a military drone with a surface-to-air missile in the central sector.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military reported that several of its soldiers were injured following an explosive drone incident in southern Lebanon, with varying levels of severity among those affected.
Fighting in the border area has continued despite a US-mediated ceasefire that came into effect in mid-April and was later extended into early July, according to reports.
The broader conflict has also seen sustained Israeli military activity in Lebanon since early March, which Lebanese officials say has resulted in thousands of casualties and large-scale displacement across the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment