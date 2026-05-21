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Belgium Summons Israeli Envoy Over Treatment of Gaza Flotilla Activists
(MENAFN) Belgium has summoned Israel’s ambassador following what it described as “deeply disturbing” and “unacceptable” treatment of detained Gaza flotilla activists, according to reports.
The move came after Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was linked to footage showing detained activists from the flotilla, prompting strong diplomatic backlash.
Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot said on the US social media platform X that the circulating images were “deeply disturbing,” describing scenes of detainees being bound, forced face down, and subjected to what he called public humiliation by a government minister online.
He noted that Belgian citizens were among those detained and said the treatment represented a violation of “the most basic standards of human dignity,” according to reports.
Prévot added that “All detainees must be treated with dignity and released without delay,” and confirmed that Belgium had formally summoned Israel’s ambassador to express its “indignation” and seek explanations.
He also stressed that the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains catastrophic and requires sustained international attention, stating that Belgium will continue to raise the issue through diplomatic channels.
The move came after Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was linked to footage showing detained activists from the flotilla, prompting strong diplomatic backlash.
Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot said on the US social media platform X that the circulating images were “deeply disturbing,” describing scenes of detainees being bound, forced face down, and subjected to what he called public humiliation by a government minister online.
He noted that Belgian citizens were among those detained and said the treatment represented a violation of “the most basic standards of human dignity,” according to reports.
Prévot added that “All detainees must be treated with dignity and released without delay,” and confirmed that Belgium had formally summoned Israel’s ambassador to express its “indignation” and seek explanations.
He also stressed that the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains catastrophic and requires sustained international attention, stating that Belgium will continue to raise the issue through diplomatic channels.
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