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Palestinian UN Envoy Accuses Israel of Violating International Law in Gaza
(MENAFN) Palestine’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations has told the UN Security Council that Israel’s conduct in Gaza reflects “contempt” for international law and signals a breakdown in protections for civilians during armed conflict, according to reports.
During a session focused on the protection of civilians, Majed Bamya said the foundations of international humanitarian law are meant to safeguard non-combatants and those no longer involved in hostilities, arguing that these principles are being systematically undermined in the current conflict.
He accused Israel of deliberately targeting civilian life in Gaza, including humanitarian workers, journalists, and medical staff, and said that those attempting to preserve or document life in the territory are also being harmed.
Bamya cited casualty figures to emphasize the scale of destruction, arguing that the level of child casualties in Gaza within a short period surpassed global figures recorded over several years.
He also claimed that a significant proportion of humanitarian personnel and journalists killed globally in recent years were killed in Gaza, framing the situation as a central crisis for international legal norms.
He urged the Security Council to confront what he described as a fundamental decision: whether international protections apply equally to Palestinians or whether exemptions are being made that undermine the global legal order.
In the same session, Syria’s UN representative Ibrahim Olabi also spoke, describing the protection of civilians as a persistent and unresolved humanitarian concern, particularly in conflict zones, according to reports.
During a session focused on the protection of civilians, Majed Bamya said the foundations of international humanitarian law are meant to safeguard non-combatants and those no longer involved in hostilities, arguing that these principles are being systematically undermined in the current conflict.
He accused Israel of deliberately targeting civilian life in Gaza, including humanitarian workers, journalists, and medical staff, and said that those attempting to preserve or document life in the territory are also being harmed.
Bamya cited casualty figures to emphasize the scale of destruction, arguing that the level of child casualties in Gaza within a short period surpassed global figures recorded over several years.
He also claimed that a significant proportion of humanitarian personnel and journalists killed globally in recent years were killed in Gaza, framing the situation as a central crisis for international legal norms.
He urged the Security Council to confront what he described as a fundamental decision: whether international protections apply equally to Palestinians or whether exemptions are being made that undermine the global legal order.
In the same session, Syria’s UN representative Ibrahim Olabi also spoke, describing the protection of civilians as a persistent and unresolved humanitarian concern, particularly in conflict zones, according to reports.
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