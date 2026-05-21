MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORION CORPORATIONPRESS RELEASE21 MAY 2026 at 10:30 EEST

Orion Pharma to present its first clinical data from Phase 1/2 TEADES trial of TEAD inhibitor ODM - 212 at the 2026 ASCO® Annual Meeting



First clinical data from the Phase 1/2 TEADES trial of ODM-212 to be presented at ASCO® 2026

ODM-212 is an investigational, oral, pan-TEAD inhibitor targeting the Hippo signaling pathway Ongoing clinical development program (TEADES and TEADCO trials) exploring ODM‐212 as monotherapy and in combination with standard of care treatments across multiple solid tumors



Today, Orion Pharma (Orion Corporation) announced that it for the first time will present clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 TEADES trial evaluating ODM-212, an investigational oral small-molecule pan-TEAD inhibitor, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO®) Annual Meeting, taking place May 29 – June 2, 2026, in Chicago, USA.

The TEADES study is a multi-center, open-label, first-in-human trial designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and preliminary anti-tumour activity of ODM-212 in patients with advanced solid tumours, including tumour types characterized by dysregulation of the Hippo pathway, such as mesothelioma and epithelioid hemangioendothelioma (EHE).

Details of the presentation are as follows:



Title: First-in-human trial of the TEAD inhibitor ODM-212 in patients with advanced solid tumours (TEADES)

Session: Developmental Therapeutics - Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology (Hall A)

Abstract number: 3111 Presentation date/time: May 30, 2026, 1:30 - 4:30 PM CDT

Data from the phase 1 study will be presented during the conference.

“The upcoming presentation at ASCO® marks an important milestone for ODM-212, our clinical-stage TEAD inhibitor,” says professor Outi Vaarala, Executive Vice President, Research & Development, Orion Pharma.“We look forward to sharing initial data from the TEADES study, which will inform the ongoing development of ODM-212 for patients with advanced solid tumours with high unmet medical need.”

About the TEADES study

The TEADES trial is a Phase 1/2 multi-center, open-label study that will enroll up to 300 patients with MPM, EHE or other solid tumours with dysfunction of the Hippo pathway. The trial includes patients who have progressed despite available standard treatmentsand with limited further treatment options. The primary endpoints of the study are safety and tolerability with secondary endpoints including Overall Response Rate, Progression Free Survival and Overall Survival. This is a global trial conducted at leading oncology centers in the US and Europe.

About ODM-212

ODM-212 is an oral small-molecule pan-TEAD (Transcriptional Enhanced Associate Domain) inhibitor developed by Orion Pharma. It targets the Hippo signaling pathway, which regulates cell growth and organ size. Dysregulation of this pathway,particularly through YAP/TAZ activation,can lead to uncontrolled tumour growth and resistance to cancer therapies. ODM-212 works by blocking TEAD transcription factors, disrupting YAP-TEAD protein-protein interactions, and inhibiting TEAD auto-palmitoylation, which is essential for TEAD activity.

Media contact:

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Tel. +358 50 4635247

Investor contact:

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Publisher:

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Orion Pharma is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients, combining our trusted expertise with continuous innovation. We have an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by us are used to treat cancer, respiratory diseases and neurological diseases, among others. In 2025 our net sales amounted to EUR 1,890 million, and we employ about 4,000 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being.