Airbnb Expands App Services With Car Rentals, Grocery Delivery, AI

Travellers can now book every part of their trip from a single app including stays, car rentals, airport pickups, grocery delivery and luggage storage, as travel companies expand app-based services amid rising demand for seamless and experience-led travel.

Airbnb Expands Offerings for Seamless Travel

Global accommodation booking platform Airbnb has expanded its travel offerings by introducing a range of new app-based services including grocery delivery, car rentals, airport pickups, luggage storage, boutique hotel bookings and AI-powered travel planning tools, as companies across the travel sector compete to offer more seamless and integrated travel experiences.

The company announced that travellers in select countries will now be able to book rental cars directly through the Airbnb app, pre-order groceries before arrival, arrange private airport pickup services and access luggage storage facilities before check-in or after checkout.

The platform is also adding boutique and independent hotels across destinations such as New York, Paris, London, Rome and Singapore, while expanding local experiences linked to landmarks, food culture and the FIFA World Cup 2026.

AI-Powered Trip Planning

The platform is also introducing AI-powered features to improve trip planning and customer support. These include AI-generated review summaries, accommodation comparison tools, shared itinerary planning, travel maps and multilingual AI customer assistance. The company said the AI assistant is currently available in 11 languages and will later include voice-based support features.

Airbnb Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky said the company aims to make travel more convenient while also enhancing local and cultural experiences for travellers. "Travel shouldn't just be convenient. It should be meaningful. The best trips help you explore, learn, and come home a little different than when you left. That's what we're building at Airbnb. And this summer, we're giving people even more ways to do it -- from incredible places to stay and boutique hotels that feel like Airbnb, to unforgettable World Cup experiences and services that make your trip easier," said Brian.

A Broader Trend in the Travel Industry

The development reflects a broader trend in the travel industry where companies are increasingly integrating multiple services within a single app to improve convenience for users.

Indian online travel platforms such as EaseMyTrip and MakeMyTrip already provide services including flight and hotel bookings, holiday packages, airport cabs, travel insurance and activity bookings through their platforms. However, Airbnb's latest expansion adds more lifestyle-focused and hyperlocal travel services such as grocery stocking, luggage storage integration and curated cultural experiences directly within the accommodation platform.

Travellers, especially younger consumers and international tourists, are increasingly preferring platforms that reduce the need to switch between multiple apps for transport, accommodation, activities and support services. Group travel planning, personalised recommendations and real-time assistance are also emerging as key areas of competition among travel technology companies.

The latest offerings by Airbnb is expected to further intensify competition in the global online travel market as companies focus on AI integration, bundled services and experience-led tourism to attract customers amid strong international travel demand. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)