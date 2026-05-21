Ranveer Singh On Arsenal's Victory In 22 Years: A Redemption Arc For The Ages

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) English football club Arsenal won its first Premier League title in 22 years, Bollywood's livewire star Ranveer Singh penned a note for the team, which gave a peek into his mindset that has defined the actor's own extraordinary journey.

Ranveer took to his stories section on Instagram:“Arsenal is not a family I was born into. It is a family I chose. After being mesmerised seeing Arsene Wengers 'Invincibles' play the beautiful game in its most exquisite form, I became a lifelong Arsenal fan. That was in 2001, I was 16.”

The“Dhurandhar” star said that he“chose well”.

“What style, what flair, what a dazzling club! Then, times changed. The tides of fortune kept ebbing, for what became a cruel age.”

Arsenal's success follows three consecutive seasons in which they finished as runners-up, including in 2023/24 when Man City pipped them to the title by an agonising margin of two points.

Talking about the win, Ranveer tagged it as a“redemption arc.”

“But today, after 22 arduous years of struggle, hate, ridicule and despondency, pride and glory is restored at Arsenal football club. A redemption arc for the ages.”

Ranveer said it's“more than football, it's a life lesson.”

He added:“Stay the course, keep believing in yourself, trust the process, maintain the purity in your intent and back it with unrelenting hard work, the reward will come. Loyalty and resilience matter most in hard times. What a magnificent triumph by Super Mik's young Gunners. An unforgettable chapter in sports history. Long live The Arsenal. #COYG.”

Across the full history of the English top flight, Arsenal have now been crowned champions 14 times – behind only Liverpool and Man Utd, who have both won the title 20 times.

Arsenal's success means the title has been won by three different clubs in the last three seasons, following Liverpool in 2024/25 and Man City in 2023/24. This is only the fifth time the Premier League has produced three or more different winners in successive seasons.

The last time such a sequence occurred, Leicester City's fairytale triumph in 2015/16 was followed by Chelsea in 2016/17 and then Man City in 2017/18, Pep Guardiola's first title-winning campaign.

The only longer run was a four-year stretch from 2012/13 to 2015/16, when the trophy changed hands between Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea and Leicester.