Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Minutes Ordinary General Meeting And Extraordinary General Meeting


2026-05-21 02:17:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Minutes Ordinary General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting

Regulatory release

21 May 2026, 8 a.m. CET

Kinepolis Group NV has held her Ordinary General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting on 13 May 2026. All proposed agenda items were approved.
The minutes of the meeting can be consulted on the website of Kinepolis Group via this link.

KINEPOLIS GROUP NV
Eeuwfeestlaan 20, 1020 Brussels
Enterprise Number VAT BE 0415.928.179 RLP Brussels, Dutch speaking department

-...


MENAFN21052026004107003653ID1111147985



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search