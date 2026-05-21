Minutes Ordinary General Meeting And Extraordinary General Meeting

Kinepolis Group NV has held her Ordinary General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting on 13 May 2026. All proposed agenda items were approved. The minutes of the meeting can be consulted on the website of Kinepolis Group via this link.

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