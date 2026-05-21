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DCGI Warns Against Injectable Cosmetics, Says They Violate Indian Law
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) issued a public notice warning against the use of cosmetics through injectable preparations and cautioned manufacturers, importers and consumers against misleading claims and prohibited ingredients in cosmetic products.
Legal Definition and Permitted UseIn the notice issued on Monday by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), the regulator clarified that cosmetics supplied in the form of injectable preparations do not fall under the legal definition of cosmetics under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. "No cosmetic is permitted to be used as injection by consumer/ professionals/ aesthetic clinics. Cosmetics are only intended to be rubbed, poured, sprinkled or sprayed to human body," the notice stated. The regulator reiterated that cosmetics are defined as articles intended for "cleansing, beautifying, promoting attractiveness, or altering the appearance" of the human body and are regulated under the Cosmetics Rules, 2020. The notice further said that cosmetics are only permitted for their intended use and cannot be used for treatment purposes by professionals or individuals. "No cosmetic is permitted to be used in treatment by professionals/individuals," it added.
Warning Against Misleading Claims and Prohibited IngredientsCDSCO also warned against misleading labels and advertisements related to cosmetic products. "As per the provisions of labelling, no cosmetic may purport or claim to purport or convey any idea which is false or misleading to the intending user of cosmetcs, misleading claims," the notice said. The regulator also stated that no person shall alter, obliterate or deface any inscription or mark made by the manufacturer on the container, label or wrapper of any cosmetic product. The public notice further highlighted that the list of "generally not recognised as safe" (GNRAS) and restricted ingredients for cosmetics is published by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).
Violations and Public ReportingIt warned that the use of prohibited ingredients, misleading claims, cosmetic treatment practices and application of cosmetics through injections would amount to violations under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules. "Use of prohibited ingredients in cosmetic product, misleading claims on label, use of cosmetics for treatment and application of cosmetic through injection attracts violations of the said Act & Rules," the notice stated. The CDSCO has encouraged the public to report any such violations or observations to the regulatory authority through email and state licensing authorities. The notice was issued by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi to all stakeholders, including consumers, professionals, importers and manufacturers. (ANI) (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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