Housing And Comfortable Urban Environments Go Hand In Hand, Uruguay's Minister Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Housing construction should not be viewed in isolation, but rather as part of the creation of a comprehensive living environment that includes infrastructure, planning, and community participation, Tamara Paseyro, Uruguay's Minister of Housing and Territorial Planning, said, Trend reports.

Addressing the session“A New Deal for Housing Finance,” held as part of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Paseyro noted that housing construction and the creation of a comfortable urban environment are interconnected processes.

“Housing construction also means creating a living environment. These are not two separate things, nor are they processes that follow one after the other,” the minister said. She noted that the absence of effective policies in the areas of land planning and housing allocation can lead to segregation and social isolation.

“If we do not properly address issues of land, its location, and planning, we may formally reduce the housing shortage but fail to solve the problem in practice. This leads to segregation, exclusion, and fragmentation,” Tamara Paseyro emphasized.

The minister stated that Uruguay is building its housing policy around three key pillars: the efficient use of land resources and their allocation, public-private financing, and the state's institutional capacity.

“When these three components are aligned, we can achieve affordable housing,” she said.

According to the minister, housing policy in Uruguay is viewed as a tool for social cohesion and the empowerment of citizens.“It is a right that opens the door to other rights,” she noted.

She also emphasized the importance of local community participation in the implementation of development projects. The minister explained that in Uruguay, as part of neighborhood improvement programs, special committees are formed that include technical experts, construction companies, and community representatives.

“There are practical issues related to sewage, lighting, and road infrastructure, but there are other aspects that are important to discuss with residents,” she noted.

Today marks the fifth day of WUF13 in Baku.

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