Associate Lecturer of History and International Relations, Western Sydney University

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James Trapani is an Associate Lecturer in History, Politics and International Relations at Western Sydney University (WSU), Australia. His primary research focus is US foreign policy toward the developing world regions of Latin America and the Middle East. He is particularly interested in how the United States maintains a sphere of influence through the use of rhetorical tools and exaggerated enemies to justify their economic dominance in areas of the world with weaker political institutions. Since graduating from his PhD in 2016, he has worked casually in the School of Humanities and Communication Arts at WSU teaching widely in areas such as Australian history, Australian Politics, World Politics, Global History, and since gaining permanent employment offers specialist courses in American Foreign Policy and the International Relations of the Middle East.

–present Associate Lecturer of History and International Relations, Western Sydney University

2016 Western Sydney University, PhD

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