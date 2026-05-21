AT&S Closes Successful Financial Year With Strong Fourth Quarter
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AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
AT&S closes successful financial year with strong fourth quarter
21.05.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
AT&S closes successful financial year with strong fourth quarter
Q4 2025/26
Currency-adjusted revenue growth of 30–35% and EBITDA margin of 25–29% Possible issue of hybrid capital market instruments with a potential totaling up to € 500 million as part of long-term financing strategy Capacity expansion in Chongqing based on long-term customer agreements
Total assets, at € 4,651 million as of March 31, 2026 remained virtually unchanged compared to the beginning of the financial year, but recorded a significant increase in liquid funds. The equity ratio decreased by 0.7 percentage points to 22.6% due to the loss for the year and the coupon payout related to hybrid capital.
Cash and cash equivalents increased to € 738 million (March 31, 2025: € 485 million). Unused credit lines totaled € 174 million. The net debt/EBITDA ratio of the last twelve months increased from 2.5 (as of March 31, 2025) to 3.2. This increase was due to the fact that the proceeds from the sale of the plant in Ansan were no longer included in EBITDA; without this effect, there would have been an improvement of 2.1.
Cost optimization and efficiency program
The company reduced its cost base by € 170 million in the financial year 2025/26, thus significantly exceeding the target. In the previous year, savings of € 120 million had been achieved. This substantial increase more than offset currency effects and underlined the high efficacy and consistent implementation of our cost optimization and efficiency program. In the financial year 2026/27, AT&S strives for further cost reductions of € 110 million.
Outlook 2026/27
AT&S generates more than 80% of its revenue with US companies, and the majority of its revenues in US dollars. Production costs are largely incurred in Asian currencies, while the reporting currency is the euro. Therefore, a forecast of absolute amounts does not provide a comprehensive outlook on the company's operational development. In the future, AT&S will therefore no longer forecast absolute figures, but rather a currency-adjusted percentage change in revenue.
As increasingly more computing power is required in the field of artificial intelligence, demand by a key customer for high-end IC substrates of AT&S is growing. To be able to manufacture these substrates on a larger scale, AT&S has decided to expand capacity at its location in Chongqing, China. The required investments in the high double-digit million range will be fully financed based on long-term customer agreements. The company expects a positive effect on EBIT, also in the high double-digit million range, from these measures in the financial year 2026/27.
In the financial year 2026/27, AT&S expects currency-adjusted revenue growth of 30 to 35% compared to the previous year (2025/26: € 1.8 billion). At constant currency, this means that revenue will be at the upper end of the previous forecast of € 2.1 to 2.4 billion for 2026/27. The expected EBITDA margin of 25 to 29% means another significant increase in profitability (2025/26: 23%; previous expectation for 2026/27: 24 to 28%). As some investments in Kulim originally planned for the previous year have been postponed and demand for IC substrates has increased significantly, the management plans CAPEX of roughly € 400 million for 2026/27 (2025/26: € 178 million). AT&S expects a clearly positive profit for the year, at least in the low triple-digit millions of euros, and positive operating free cash flow.
AT&S anticipates a further improvement in net debt/EBITDA of significantly below 3 based on profitable growth.
AT&S intends to issue a hybrid convertible bond or a hybrid bond with total volume of up to € 500 million in the second or third quarter of 2026 for refinancing and strengthening the capital base.
The forecast does not include a significant deterioration of the geopolitical situation and of the currently tight supply situation for different materials such as fiberglass mats. Also not included are potential effects of ongoing negotiations with customers. These negotiations would lead to a capacity expansion in part financed by customers and would, consequently, have an effect on the earnings development and investment planning. The management monitors the developments very carefully in order to be able to respond to changes at any time and to make strategic adaptations.
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft – Advanced Technologies & Solutions
AT&S is a leading global manufacturer of high-end IC substrates and printed circuit boards. AT&S develops and produces leading-edge interconnect technologies for key digital industries: mobile devices, automotive & aerospace, industrial, medical and high-performance computing for AI applications. With production sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring), China (Shanghai, Chongqing), Malaysia (Kulim), India (Nanjangud) and a European competence center for R&D and IC substrate production in Leoben, AT&S is actively shaping the digital transformation – through forward-looking investments in research and development and the responsible use of resources. The company currently employs around 14,000 people. Further information can also be found at
21.05.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
|Fabriksgasse 13
|8700 Leoben
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (1) 3842200-0
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|AT0000969985, AT0000A09S02
|WKN:
|922230
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2331032
|
2331032 21.05.2026 CET/CEST
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