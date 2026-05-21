Flughafen Wien AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Flughafen Wien AG: Positive Business Development in Q1/2026: Revenue increase of 6.1%, Group net profit up 5.3% - Passenger growth of 5.3% in the Group and 1.6% at Vienna Airport

21.05.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Flughafen Wien AG: Positive Business Development in Q1/2026: Revenue increase of 6.1%, Group net profit up 5.3% - Passenger growth of 5.3% in the Group and 1.6% at Vienna Airport Financial performance indicators in Q1/2026: Revenue +6.1% to € 239.6 million, EBITDA +8.2% to € 87.9 million, EBIT +11.6% to € 54.4 million – Improvement of the Group net profit by 5.3% to

€ 42.0 million Financial outlook for 2026: Stable Group net profit of approx. € 210 million despite fee reduction and expected passenger decline at Vienna Airport Passenger traffic in the period January to April 2026: -1.5% at Vienna Airport and +2.9% in the Flughafen Wien Group Unchanged passenger guidance of about 41.5 million passengers expected in the Flughafen Wien Group, and approx. 30 million travellers at Vienna Airport, signifying a discernible decline in passenger volume due to the reduced offering by low-cost carriers Investment drive of € 1.5 billion by 2030 at the airports in Vienna and Malta The summer flight schedule with its approx. 200 destinations comprises a broad offering for leisure travellers and long-haul destinations “Good first-quarter business development – Increased revenue and Group net profit” “The first quarter of 2026 went well for the Flughafen Wien Group, supported by an early Easter holiday season, higher de-icing revenue relating to the severe winter weather and positive effects for Vienna Airport resulting from the Lufthansa strike. Revenue and Group net profit increased considerably, and both EBITDA and EBIT improved. Despite flight cancellations and uncertainties resulting from the prevailing crisis in the Middle East, as well as the expected passenger decline triggered by the reduction in the offering by low-cost carriers in Vienna, the financial guidance for 2026 remains unchanged, featuring revenue of about € 1,050 million and a Group net profit before non-controlling interests of approx. € 210 million. This is due to the successful implementation of our cost saving programme. Improved conditions for the aviation sector are necessary in Europe and in Austria to ensure medium-term and long-term growth perspectives. Our investment drive is moving forward in the hope and on condition that the overall framework for aviation will be successfully and perceptibly improved. About

€ 1.5 billion will be invested at the airports in Vienna and Malta in the five years leading up to 2030. This includes completion of the Terminal 3 Southern Expansion project, scheduled to be put into operation in Q2/2027, the new Office Park 4 NEXT currently under construction, which offers 17,000 m2 of additional office and conference space, the new hotel scheduled to be opened in June and the new airport expansion project in the Development Zone West spanning about 47 hectares,” states Günther Ofner, Joint CEO and CFO of Vienna Airport. “Traffic development as expected – Reduction of the air travel levy is necessary” “Despite the crisis in the Middle East, the overall traffic development is proceeding as expected. In the first quarter of 2026, we registered a 5.3% increase in total passenger volume in the Flughafen Wien Group. Since April passenger traffic at Vienna Airport showed a downward development, whereas the airports in Malta and Kosice reported further passenger growth. We will have to adjust to this situation in the coming months, because the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine and related uncertainties as well as the reduction in the flight offering will be clearly perceptible, especially in Vienna. Cost pressure at the Vienna flight hub continues to intensify, as evidenced by the capacity reductions by low-cost carriers. Our forecast for the entire year 2026 of about 41.5 million passengers in the Group and approx. 30 million at Vienna Airport remains unchanged. In order to return to our upward climb, we need growth-enhancing conditions, for example at least a substantial reduction of the air travel levy,” says Julian Jäger, Joint CEO and COO of Vienna Airport. January to March 2026: 6.1 million passengers at Vienna Airport – 8.3 million in the Flughafen Wien Group Total passenger volume in the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport and the international strategic investments in Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) increased to 8,348,017 travellers (+5.3%) in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the first three months of 2025. Vienna Airport registered a rise in the number of passengers it handled to 6,112,819 (+1.6%). The number of flight movements at Vienna Airport fell to 47,422 take-offs and landings (-2.4%) in the period January to March 2026. The average seat load factor in the first three months of 2026 equalled 77.1%, comprising a rise of 3.2%p from the prior-year period. Cargo volume (air cargo and trucking) continued to develop positively and climbed to 73,605 tonnes (+0.4%). Malta Airport reported a significant increase in passenger traffic to 2,069,164 travellers (+15.4%) in Q1/2026. Kosice Airport generated strong passenger growth to a total of 166,034, implying an increase of 40.9% from the prior-year period. Almost all performance indicators of Flughafen Wien AG's two foreign strategic investments showed an improvement from the previous year. Q1/2026: Revenue increase to € 239.6 million (+6.1%) and improvement of the Group net profit to

€ 42.0 million (+5.3%) In Q1/2026, the Flughafen Wien Group generated revenue of € 239.6 million, comprising a year-on-year increase of 6.1% from the prior-year quarter. This rise can be attributed to robust passenger growth as well as the good non-aviation development. EBITDA rose to € 87.9 million (+8.2%) compared to the prior-year level, whereas EBIT climbed to € 54.4 million (+11.6%). The Group net profit before non-controlling interests in Q1/2026 was up to € 42.0 million (+5.3%). The cash flow from operating activities totalled € 68.7 million (-27.8%). Revenue and earnings development of the segments Q1/2026 revenue of the Airport Segment climbed from the prior-year period to € 101.6 million, whereas segment EBIT fell to € 15.1 million. The Handling and Security Services Segment registered a revenue increase to € 53.9 million compared to Q1/2025, with segment EBIT at € 4.4 million. This segment also includes the security services of VIAS as well as the handling services provided by Vienna Aircraft Handling (VAH) and Vienna Passenger Handling Services (VPHS). The Retail & Properties Segment reported a rise in revenue in Q1/2026 to € 46.3 million. EBIT of this segment equalled € 20.7 million. Revenue of the Malta Segment in the first quarter of 2026 was up to € 32.5 million compared to the prior-year period and segment EBIT improved to € 14.4 million. Capital expenditure A total of € 85.8 million was invested in intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment as well as investment property or advance payments in the first three months of 2026 (Q1/2025: € 66.6 million). The largest investment project at Vienna Airport entailed expenditures of € 27.6 million for the Terminal 3 Southern Expansion project. A total of € 11.3 million was invested at Malta Airport in the first quarter of 2026. Passenger volume January to April 2026: -1.5% in Vienna and +2.9% in the Flughafen Wien Group From January to April 2026, passenger traffic at Vienna fell by 1.5% from the previous year to an accumulated total of 8,691,493 travellers. Cargo volume rose slightly by 0.2% to 100,457 tonnes. Medical cargo in particular saw significant growth, increasing by 30.5% to 1,656 tons from January to April 2026. In the same period, passenger volume in the entire Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) rose 2.9% to 12,023,437 passengers. In the month of April 2026, the total number of passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group, (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) declined slightly by 2.1% to 3,675,420 travellers compared to the prior-year level. As expected, the number of passengers at Vienna Airport was down by 8.2% to 2,578,674 travellers. This can be attributed to the fact that the Easter holidays took place in March this year, as well as the decrease in low-cost carrier capacities and the reduction in the flight offering caused by the crisis in the Middle East. Passenger traffic at Malta Airport climbed considerably in April 2026 to 1,017,570 travellers (+13.5%), whereas the number of passengers handled by Kosice Airport rose sharply by 66.5% to a total of 79,176. All relevant details on the traffic results for April 2026 can be found here: Forecast for passenger development in 2026: about 41.5 million passengers expected in the Flughafen Wien Group and approx. 30 million at Vienna Airport For the entire year 2026, Flughafen Wien AG continues to expect about 30 million passengers at Vienna Airport and approx. 41.5 million travellers in the Flughafen Wien Group (including the international strategic investments in Malta Airport and Kosice Airport). Financial guidance for 2026: The Flughafen Wien Group plans total Group revenue to equal roughly € 1,050 million in 2026, as well as EBITDA amounting to approx. € 415 million and a Group net profit for the year before non-controlling interests of about € 210 million and group net profit after non-controlling interests of about € 185 million. Total investments of approx. € 330 million are anticipated in the year 2026. The current passenger outlook and financial guidance assume that there will not be any further adverse geopolitical effects or massive restrictions on flight traffic. Summer flight schedule with 200 destinations – AirportCity continues to grow The offering of flight destinations at Vienna Airport is growing. The current flight schedule features connections to approx. 200 destinations, comprising an attractive offering for leisure travellers in Europe as well as on 23 long-haul routes. Austrian Airlines is a key driving force behind the extensive route offering, with more than 120 destinations including new ones such as Ponta Delgada in the Azores, Alicante, Bilbao, Bastia, Ohrid in North Macedonia, Mytilene on Lesbos and Bergen. This summer Ryanair is offering 73 destinations throughout Europe. New airlines are also providing additional impetus. For the first time, Xi'an can be directly reached by air thanks to flights offered by China Eastern Airlines since 20 April 2026. In the near future, Royal Jordanian will offer flight service to Amman, along with SalamAir with flights to Maskat in Oman and AnimaWings to Cluj-Napoca. The terminal infrastructure is also growing. Construction work on the Terminal 3 Southern Expansion project is proceeding on schedule and on budget and will be put into operation in Q2/2027. At the same time, the AirportCity is continuing its development. The new office building will mean 17,000 m2 of additional office and conference space. New companies are continuously moving to the“VIE Space Hub” space cluster, and its commercial and production areas are being expanded. Following the change in ownership/operator, the opening of the third and biggest hotel at the flight hub is planned to take place before the beginning of the 2026 summer holidays.

Disclaimer All statements made in this press release that refer to future developments of Flughafen Wien AG/Flughafen Wien Group are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the management. If the premises for these forecasts do not occur or risks indicated in the risk report arise, actual results may vary from these estimates. Despite the utmost care, all forward-looking statements are therefore made without guarantee and Flughafen Wien AG/Flughafen Wien Group assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments. Consolidated Income Statement in € million Q1/2026 Q1/2025 Revenue 239.6 225.9 Other operating income 4.8 3.4 Operating income 244.4 229.3 Expenses for consumables and purchased services -16.7 -16.4 Personnel expenses -101.9 -96.2 Other operating expenses -36.0 -34.9 Reversals of impairment/impairment on receivables -1.6 0.0 Pro rata results of companies recorded at equity -0.3 -0.4 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) 87.9 81.3 Depreciation and amortisation -33.5 -32.5 Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 54.4 48.7 Interest income 2.8 4.2 Interest expense -0.6 -0.6 Other financial result 0.3 1.5 Financial result 2.5 5.1 Earnings before taxes (EBT) 56.9 53.9 Income taxes -14.9 -14.0 Net profit for the period 42.0 39.9 Thereof attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 37.2 35.6 Non-controlling interests 4.8 4.2 Earnings per share (in €, basic = diluted) 0.44 0.42 Balance Sheet Indicators in € million 31.3.2026 31.12.2025 ASSETS: Non-current assets 1,871.7 1.819.9 Current assets 567.1 593.7 EQUITY & LIABILITIES: Equity 1,768.5 1,726.9 Non-current liabilities 316.2 312.7 Current liabilities 354.1 374.0 Total assets 2,438.8 2,413.6 Net liquidity 407.1 413.8 Cash Flow Statement in € million Q1/2026 Q1/2025 Net cash flow from operating activities 68.7 95.2 Investing activities -65.0 -88.8 Financing activities -0.5 -0.0 Free Cash Flow 3.8 6.4 CAPEX1 85.8 66.6 1) Excluding Financial Assets The Annual Report and Financial Report of Flughafen Wien AG for 2026 from January 1 to March 31, will be available to the general public on the Internet at Vienna Airport, 21st of May 2026 The Management Board Contact: Corporate Communications of Flughafen Wien AG Press Office Peter Kleemann, Company Spokesperson

Tel.: (+43-1-) 7007-23000 E-Mail: ...

Investor Relations

Bernd Maurer

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Website: 21.05.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

