'Adopt A Stray Instead': Viral Husky Post Sparks Debate On Keeping Exotic Dogs In India's 45°C Heat

A viral social media post questioning the practice of keeping Siberian Huskies in India's scorching summer temperatures has triggered a heated online debate about exotic dog breeds, animal welfare, and responsible pet ownership.

The discussion began after X user Pratish Sharma shared a post criticizing his neighbour for purchasing a Siberian Husky despite temperatures in many Indian cities crossing 45°C. The post quickly gained traction online, with thousands of users weighing in on whether Arctic dog breeds can ethically adapt to India's tropical climate.

In the viral post, Sharma claimed that his neighbour, a government officer, bought the Husky for nearly Rs 1 lakh last year. However, the dog now reportedly spends most of its time inside an air-conditioned room because of the unbearable heat.“Now during 45°C summers, the dog has to stay inside an AC room just to survive,” the post read.

Neighbour who is a government officer bought a Husky last year for around ₹1 lakh during 45°C summers, the dog has to stay inside an AC room just to survive. Even in the evening, it struggles with the heat outside say they love dogs, but then buy breeds that are...

- Paritsh Sharrma (@Paritolkks) May 19, 2026

The user further argued that many people purchase exotic breeds more for“status and show off” than genuine love for animals.

“If you genuinely love dogs, adopt a stray,” the post added.

The debate resonated strongly online, especially among animal lovers and pet owners. Many social media users pointed out that breeds such as Huskies, St. Bernards and Chow Chows are genetically built for freezing climates and often struggle in India's intense heat and humidity.

Veterinarians and animal welfare groups have repeatedly warned that cold-weather breeds require extensive cooling support, frequent grooming, controlled outdoor exposure, and expensive medical care in tropical countries like India. Experts say prolonged exposure to extreme heat can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, and even fatal heatstroke in such dogs.

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The controversy also revived conversations around adopting Indian indie dogs instead of purchasing imported breeds. Several users argued that native Indian dogs are naturally adapted to local weather conditions, require comparatively lower maintenance, and often have fewer climate-related health complications.

One Reddit user shared their experience of caring for rescued Huskies in India, revealing the level of maintenance required to keep the dogs comfortable during summer months.

“We have 3 ACs on at all times from March to October,” the user wrote while describing the challenges of raising Huskies in India's climate.

The issue has also highlighted concerns about illegal breeding and pet abandonment. Reports over the years have documented incidents where owners abandoned exotic breeds after underestimating the financial and practical responsibilities involved in raising them.

Meanwhile, celebrities and public figures have increasingly advocated for adopting indie dogs. Actor Kichcha Sudeepa previously urged people to“kindly adopt” Indian breeds, saying stray dogs“didn't choose streets.”

As the viral debate continues, the larger conversation around ethical pet ownership, responsible breeding, and stray animal adoption appears to be gaining momentum across social media platforms in India.

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