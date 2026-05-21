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A Relaxed Eid Family Staycation
(MENAFN- Movenpick Hotel Jeddah) As families across Oman and the GCC prepare to celebrate Eid Al Adha, Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat invites guests to enjoy a relaxed city escape filled with comfort, connection, and memorable family moments. Conveniently located in the heart of Muscat, the hotel offers the perfect staycation destination for families and residents looking to celebrate Eid without the hassle of long-distance travel.
Blending contemporary comfort with Mövenpick’s signature Swiss hospitality, the hotel provides a welcoming retreat designed for both short getaways and extended family stays. Spacious rooms, suites, and fully equipped apartments offer the flexibility and convenience families appreciate during the holiday season.
Guests can also experience Mövenpick’s distinctive brand touches that make every stay memorable. The hotel’s renowned Chocolate Hour invites families to gather and indulge in handcrafted chocolate treats and sweet delights — a signature experience loved by guests of all ages. For relaxation, the rooftop infinity pool offers a peaceful setting above the city, creating the perfect atmosphere to unwind while enjoying panoramic views of Muscat.
The Eid staycation experience is designed around togetherness and shared moments, from leisurely breakfasts to relaxed afternoons by the pool. Families traveling with children can also enjoy dedicated child-friendly facilities, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable experience for younger guests throughout the holiday.
With warm hospitality, family-focused experiences, and a convenient city location, Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat creates an effortless and memorable Eid escape for Omani families, residents, and GCC travelers alike.
Blending contemporary comfort with Mövenpick’s signature Swiss hospitality, the hotel provides a welcoming retreat designed for both short getaways and extended family stays. Spacious rooms, suites, and fully equipped apartments offer the flexibility and convenience families appreciate during the holiday season.
Guests can also experience Mövenpick’s distinctive brand touches that make every stay memorable. The hotel’s renowned Chocolate Hour invites families to gather and indulge in handcrafted chocolate treats and sweet delights — a signature experience loved by guests of all ages. For relaxation, the rooftop infinity pool offers a peaceful setting above the city, creating the perfect atmosphere to unwind while enjoying panoramic views of Muscat.
The Eid staycation experience is designed around togetherness and shared moments, from leisurely breakfasts to relaxed afternoons by the pool. Families traveling with children can also enjoy dedicated child-friendly facilities, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable experience for younger guests throughout the holiday.
With warm hospitality, family-focused experiences, and a convenient city location, Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat creates an effortless and memorable Eid escape for Omani families, residents, and GCC travelers alike.
Movenpick Hotel Jeddah
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