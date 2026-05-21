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The CTO Role Is Evolving to Meet AI Demands. IIM Kozhikode Is Quietly Adapting to What Comes Next
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) The mandate of the modern technology leader is shifting faster than most organisations can keep up with. Once defined by infrastructure, systems, and scale, the CTO’s role is now being pulled into the centre of business strategy. AI is no longer a parallel function. It is becoming the engine behind decision-making, product innovation, and competitive advantage. As enterprises accelerate their investments, the expectation from tech leaders has evolved. They are no longer just expected to build systems. They are expected to shape outcomes.
This shift is exposing a new gap. Many experienced technology leaders understand architecture and delivery at scale, but far fewer are equipped to translate AI into business value. The challenge is not access to tools or talent. It is the ability to connect emerging technologies with strategic intent, governance, and execution. In boardrooms, conversations are moving beyon“ “what can A” do⦣8220; to “what should we do ”ith it.” That distinction is increasingly defining leadership relevance.
Business schools have begun to respond, but not all at the same pace. Executive education, traditionally anchored in functional depth, is being forced to evolve into something more integrated. Programmes that once focused purely on technology leadership are now being restructured to reflect a broader reality, where AI, data, and business strategy are inseparable. The shift is subtle, but significant. It signals a move from technical leadership to enterprise-wide influence.
It is within this context that IIM’Kozhikode’s executive learning portfolio is undergoing a quiet but notable transition. Its flagship programme for technology leaders, previously positioned around the CTO role, has been updated to reflect the growing centrality of AI. The newly introduced Chief Technology and AI Officer Programme is not just a cosmetic switch up. It introduces a deeper engagement with AI-led decision-making, governance, and strategic application, aligning the programme more closely with what organisations now expect from their senior technology leaders.
What further strengthens this shift is the programm’’s global layer. Participants gain exposure through Kellogg Executive Education certificate courses such as AI Strategies for Business Transformation and Strategic Communication for Leaders: Presence, Influence, Impact, adding an international perspective that helps shape how leaders think, communicate, and operate in complex, global environments.
The road ahead for technology leaders
The implications for professionals are clear. The next generation of tech leaders will not be defined by their ability to manage systems alone. They will be defined by their ability to lead in environments where technology and business are deeply intertwined. As this expectation becomes the norm, the demand for leaders who can operate at this intersection will only grow.
This shift is exposing a new gap. Many experienced technology leaders understand architecture and delivery at scale, but far fewer are equipped to translate AI into business value. The challenge is not access to tools or talent. It is the ability to connect emerging technologies with strategic intent, governance, and execution. In boardrooms, conversations are moving beyon“ “what can A” do⦣8220; to “what should we do ”ith it.” That distinction is increasingly defining leadership relevance.
Business schools have begun to respond, but not all at the same pace. Executive education, traditionally anchored in functional depth, is being forced to evolve into something more integrated. Programmes that once focused purely on technology leadership are now being restructured to reflect a broader reality, where AI, data, and business strategy are inseparable. The shift is subtle, but significant. It signals a move from technical leadership to enterprise-wide influence.
It is within this context that IIM’Kozhikode’s executive learning portfolio is undergoing a quiet but notable transition. Its flagship programme for technology leaders, previously positioned around the CTO role, has been updated to reflect the growing centrality of AI. The newly introduced Chief Technology and AI Officer Programme is not just a cosmetic switch up. It introduces a deeper engagement with AI-led decision-making, governance, and strategic application, aligning the programme more closely with what organisations now expect from their senior technology leaders.
What further strengthens this shift is the programm’’s global layer. Participants gain exposure through Kellogg Executive Education certificate courses such as AI Strategies for Business Transformation and Strategic Communication for Leaders: Presence, Influence, Impact, adding an international perspective that helps shape how leaders think, communicate, and operate in complex, global environments.
The road ahead for technology leaders
The implications for professionals are clear. The next generation of tech leaders will not be defined by their ability to manage systems alone. They will be defined by their ability to lead in environments where technology and business are deeply intertwined. As this expectation becomes the norm, the demand for leaders who can operate at this intersection will only grow.
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