Russian Attacks In Kherson Region Over Past Day Leave Ten Injured
According to him, the settlements of Antonivka, Zelenivka, Zymivnyk, Pryozerne, Sadove, Chornobaivka, Daryivka, Ivanivka, Inhulets, Mykilske, Novotiahynka, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Bilozerka, Veletynske, Dniprovske, Zorivka, Kizomys, Novodmytrivka, Rozlyv, Tomyna Balka, Beryslav, Rakivka, Urozhayne, Charivne, Kachkarivka, Respublikanets, Novovorontsovka, Osokorivka, Havrylivka, Novooleksandrivka, Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Ukrainka, Novoraisk, Kostyrka, Monastyrske, Tiahynka, Virivka, Olhivka, and Kherson came under drone attacks, airstrikes, and artillery shelling.
Two apartment buildings, six private homes, a cellular tower, a production workshop, a private garage, and vehicles were damaged.Read also: Russians launched 839 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region over past day, injuring two people
As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of May 20 Russian forces attacked a milk truck with a drone in the village of Rakivka in the Beryslav community, injuring two men.
Photo: illustrative, ks
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