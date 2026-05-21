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Sony Unveils 1000X THE COLLEXION, Where Iconic Sound Meets Refined Design
(MENAFN- Atteline) Celebrating a decade of 1000X series innovation
* 1000X THE COLLEXION – refined design crafted with premium materials, delivering exceptional comfort for longer listening
* Building on Sony’s audio heritage, 1000X THE COLLEXION delivers a spacious soundstage with precise separation
* Introducing new stylish Sandstone colour to acclaimed WH-1000XM6 range
* New launches celebrate 10 years of Sony’s legendary 1000X series
(Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 20 May 2026) - Sony today announces 1000X THE COLLEXION™, a new premium addition to its award-winning 1000X series. Crafted with premium materials and meticulous attention to detail, it represents a new expression of the 1000X series philosophy. While the 1000X lineup has long evolved to deliver exceptional sound and noise cancelling anywhere, 1000X THE COLLEXION takes a new approach – focusing on refined design, next-level of comfort and an ultimate listening experience.
The launch also marks the 10th anniversary of Sony’s legendary 1000X series. Since the debut of the MDR-1000X in 2016, the series has redefined personal listening by combining uncompromising sound quality, intelligent noise cancelling and ergonomic design — bringing the artist’s intent closer to listeners wherever they go.
In addition, Sony is also announcing a new Sandstone colourway to its popular WH-1000XM6 noise cancelling headphones.
Luxury design and exceptional comfort
1000X THE COLLEXION represents the pinnacle of Sony’s headphone design, combining premium materials, refined craftmanship and exceptional comfort. Every detail is thoughtfully refined to create a headphone that looks as elevated as it feels.
The headband features premium crafted metal with a matte sandblasted texture contrasted by hand-polished gloss, each piece individually finished by skilled craftspeople delivering durability and understated luxury. Soft, refined faux leather, which took two years to develop, provides a refined tactile finish, while integrated metal buttons and microphone openings maintain a clean, seamless design, appealing to both sight and touch.
The headphones are available in two colours: Platinum or Black, each colour pairs refined simplicity with subtle metallic contrast.
Designed for exceptional long-lasting comfort, 1000X THE COLLEXION features an ergonomic structure that supports extended listening. Generously proportioned earcups rest naturally around the ears to optimise contact and pressure, while a wider, cushioned headband distributes weight evenly. Soft, stretchable leather adapts to the shape of your head, providing stable isolation with a relaxed, comfortable fit.
A New Benchmark in Sound Quality
1000X THE COLLEXION delivers a spacious, wide-range sound designed for relaxed, immersive listening.
At the heart of 1000X THE COLLEXION is a bespoke driver unit featuring a soft edge and a newly developed high-rigidity dome made from unidirectional carbon composite material, delivering clearer separation between instruments and vocals, more delicate high-frequency detail and a richer, wider soundstage.
Sony has also collaborated with GRAMMY® award-winning and nominated mastering engineers to refine the tuning of 1000X THE COLLEXION. Their expertise ensures smooth vocals, balanced instruments and nuanced dynamics that faithfully convey the emotion and intent of the artists and creators.
1000X THE COLLEXION is the first headphone to feature DSEE Ultimate™, which uses Edge-AI to upscale compressed digital music files in real time, restoring lost detail and dynamic range for a richer listening experience.
1000X THE COLLEXION expands 360 Reality Audio Upmix (360 Upmix) to three modes. New 360 Upmix modes elevate stereo music, cinema and game content into rich spatial audio experiences and offers vivid, lifelike soundscapes creating the sensation of truly being there. Controlled using the Listening Mode buttoni, choose from 360 Upmix for Music, Cinema or Game.
Iconic 1000X series performance
1000X THE COLLEXION achieves legendary 1000X series noise cancelling, using the same technology as the critically acclaimed WH-1000XM6.
Equipped with Multi-Noise Sensor technology featuring 12 microphones and the Adaptive NC Optimizer – also found in the WH-1000XM6 — these headphones deliver powerful, precisely tuned noise cancelling that adapts to any environment.
On top of this, 1000X THE COLLEXION retains all the features from Sony’s much loved 1000X series including great call quality, intuitive operation and smooth connectivity with up to 24 hours of battery lifeii.
Sustainability and Accessibility in mind
Sony is committed to sustainability and accessibility. In this product, approximately 25% of the plastic used is made from recycled materialsiii, and plastic‑free packagingiv helps reduce environmental impact, reflecting Sony’s ongoing efforts to create products that are more environmentally responsiblev.
Guided by inclusive design principles including those with low vision or limited hand mobility, 1000X THE COLLEXION features a bag-like carry case with a magnetic closure to reduce effort when opening and carrying, while clear L/R markings, tactile buttons and accessible QR guides make the headphones easier to use.
WH-1000XM6 - now available in Sandstone
Sony is also expanding the WH-1000XM6 with further colour options to suit any style. A new stylish Sandstone colour is added to the acclaimed WH-1000XM6 wireless noise-cancelling headphones range, with a natural and warm finish while delivering the same industry-leading audio performance the series is known for. As the fifth colour option in the WH-1000XM6 range, the new Sandstone shade expands the colour palette, giving users even more choice to match their personal style.
Pricing and availability
The 1000X THE COLLEXION in Platinum and Black is priced at AED 2,499.
WH-1000XM6 in Sandstone is priced at AED 1,699 and availability to be released at a later stage.
For more information, and details to pre-order:
1000X THE COLLEXION:
WH-1000XM6:
###
About Sony Middle East and Africa:
Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.
Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third-party service centres reinforce Sony’s presence in key markets in the region.
About Sony Corporation
Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the mission to “create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators,” we aim to continue to deliver Kando* to people around the world. For more information, visit:
*Kando is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time.
* 1000X THE COLLEXION – refined design crafted with premium materials, delivering exceptional comfort for longer listening
* Building on Sony’s audio heritage, 1000X THE COLLEXION delivers a spacious soundstage with precise separation
* Introducing new stylish Sandstone colour to acclaimed WH-1000XM6 range
* New launches celebrate 10 years of Sony’s legendary 1000X series
(Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 20 May 2026) - Sony today announces 1000X THE COLLEXION™, a new premium addition to its award-winning 1000X series. Crafted with premium materials and meticulous attention to detail, it represents a new expression of the 1000X series philosophy. While the 1000X lineup has long evolved to deliver exceptional sound and noise cancelling anywhere, 1000X THE COLLEXION takes a new approach – focusing on refined design, next-level of comfort and an ultimate listening experience.
The launch also marks the 10th anniversary of Sony’s legendary 1000X series. Since the debut of the MDR-1000X in 2016, the series has redefined personal listening by combining uncompromising sound quality, intelligent noise cancelling and ergonomic design — bringing the artist’s intent closer to listeners wherever they go.
In addition, Sony is also announcing a new Sandstone colourway to its popular WH-1000XM6 noise cancelling headphones.
Luxury design and exceptional comfort
1000X THE COLLEXION represents the pinnacle of Sony’s headphone design, combining premium materials, refined craftmanship and exceptional comfort. Every detail is thoughtfully refined to create a headphone that looks as elevated as it feels.
The headband features premium crafted metal with a matte sandblasted texture contrasted by hand-polished gloss, each piece individually finished by skilled craftspeople delivering durability and understated luxury. Soft, refined faux leather, which took two years to develop, provides a refined tactile finish, while integrated metal buttons and microphone openings maintain a clean, seamless design, appealing to both sight and touch.
The headphones are available in two colours: Platinum or Black, each colour pairs refined simplicity with subtle metallic contrast.
Designed for exceptional long-lasting comfort, 1000X THE COLLEXION features an ergonomic structure that supports extended listening. Generously proportioned earcups rest naturally around the ears to optimise contact and pressure, while a wider, cushioned headband distributes weight evenly. Soft, stretchable leather adapts to the shape of your head, providing stable isolation with a relaxed, comfortable fit.
A New Benchmark in Sound Quality
1000X THE COLLEXION delivers a spacious, wide-range sound designed for relaxed, immersive listening.
At the heart of 1000X THE COLLEXION is a bespoke driver unit featuring a soft edge and a newly developed high-rigidity dome made from unidirectional carbon composite material, delivering clearer separation between instruments and vocals, more delicate high-frequency detail and a richer, wider soundstage.
Sony has also collaborated with GRAMMY® award-winning and nominated mastering engineers to refine the tuning of 1000X THE COLLEXION. Their expertise ensures smooth vocals, balanced instruments and nuanced dynamics that faithfully convey the emotion and intent of the artists and creators.
1000X THE COLLEXION is the first headphone to feature DSEE Ultimate™, which uses Edge-AI to upscale compressed digital music files in real time, restoring lost detail and dynamic range for a richer listening experience.
1000X THE COLLEXION expands 360 Reality Audio Upmix (360 Upmix) to three modes. New 360 Upmix modes elevate stereo music, cinema and game content into rich spatial audio experiences and offers vivid, lifelike soundscapes creating the sensation of truly being there. Controlled using the Listening Mode buttoni, choose from 360 Upmix for Music, Cinema or Game.
Iconic 1000X series performance
1000X THE COLLEXION achieves legendary 1000X series noise cancelling, using the same technology as the critically acclaimed WH-1000XM6.
Equipped with Multi-Noise Sensor technology featuring 12 microphones and the Adaptive NC Optimizer – also found in the WH-1000XM6 — these headphones deliver powerful, precisely tuned noise cancelling that adapts to any environment.
On top of this, 1000X THE COLLEXION retains all the features from Sony’s much loved 1000X series including great call quality, intuitive operation and smooth connectivity with up to 24 hours of battery lifeii.
Sustainability and Accessibility in mind
Sony is committed to sustainability and accessibility. In this product, approximately 25% of the plastic used is made from recycled materialsiii, and plastic‑free packagingiv helps reduce environmental impact, reflecting Sony’s ongoing efforts to create products that are more environmentally responsiblev.
Guided by inclusive design principles including those with low vision or limited hand mobility, 1000X THE COLLEXION features a bag-like carry case with a magnetic closure to reduce effort when opening and carrying, while clear L/R markings, tactile buttons and accessible QR guides make the headphones easier to use.
WH-1000XM6 - now available in Sandstone
Sony is also expanding the WH-1000XM6 with further colour options to suit any style. A new stylish Sandstone colour is added to the acclaimed WH-1000XM6 wireless noise-cancelling headphones range, with a natural and warm finish while delivering the same industry-leading audio performance the series is known for. As the fifth colour option in the WH-1000XM6 range, the new Sandstone shade expands the colour palette, giving users even more choice to match their personal style.
Pricing and availability
The 1000X THE COLLEXION in Platinum and Black is priced at AED 2,499.
WH-1000XM6 in Sandstone is priced at AED 1,699 and availability to be released at a later stage.
For more information, and details to pre-order:
1000X THE COLLEXION:
WH-1000XM6:
###
About Sony Middle East and Africa:
Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.
Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third-party service centres reinforce Sony’s presence in key markets in the region.
About Sony Corporation
Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the mission to “create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators,” we aim to continue to deliver Kando* to people around the world. For more information, visit:
*Kando is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time.
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