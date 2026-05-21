MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) ACR Poker Reports Back-to-Back EPT Title Wins by Team Online Member at 2026 EPT Monte Carlo ACR Team Online member delivers memorable performance in Monte Carlo.

May 21, 2026 12:35 AM EDT | Source: AMRYTT MEDIA

San Jose, Costa Rica--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - ACR Poker today announced that ACR Team Online member Conor O'Driscoll secured two European Poker Tour (EPT) titles in consecutive days at the 2026 EPT Monte Carlo festival. The achievement represents a significant milestone for ACR Poker's Team Online program and its presence in major international live tournament competitions.







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Competing on behalf of ACR Team Online, O'Driscoll first won the €1,100 No-Limit Hold'em Single Re-Entry event, outlasting a field of 307 entries to collect €60,290 and his first EPT title. The following day, he returned to the tournament floor and won the €2,100 Hyper Turbo Freezeout event, earning an additional €38,000 and a second EPT title within 24 hours.

The two results bring his career live tournament earnings past the $1 million mark, further establishing the competitive standing of ACR Poker's sponsored players on the international circuit.

The consecutive victories mark a notable result for ACR Poker's Team Online program, which supports competitive poker players at the highest levels of the game. O'Driscoll's performance at the 2026 EPT Monte Carlo festival, one of the most prominent stops on the annual poker calendar, reflects the program's continued engagement with elite-level tournament competition.

In the €1,100 NLHE Single Re-Entry event, O'Driscoll rebuilt from a short stack early in the tournament before advancing strongly through the field.

"Bought in for my second bullet for 40bb and managed to spin up a stack. Played some nice hands and managed to win a few flips," said Conor O'Driscoll, ACR Team Online Member.

He entered Day 2 ranked among the chip leaders going into the final stages of the event.

"I bagged double average and was feeling very confident going into Day 2, sitting 3rd of 39 remaining players and already in the money," said O'Driscoll.

With 18 players remaining, O'Driscoll came through a critical three-way all-in that proved to be one of the defining hands of the tournament.

"Jamie opened the button with 20bb, I shoved K-J from the small blind and the big blind came along. The big blind had pocket sixes and Jamie had pocket nines. The flop came jack-high and we held," said O'Driscoll.

He went on to close out the event for his first EPT title. The following day, O'Driscoll entered the €2,100 Hyper Turbo Freezeout and again worked through the field to finish in first place, claiming a second EPT trophy in as many days.

O'Driscoll, known in online poker circles by the screen name "Ccoonnoorr," now holds more than $1 million in career live tournament earnings as a member of the ACR Team Online roster.

About ACR Poker

ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The network has been dealing cards since 2001 and provides online poker services to players around the world. ACR Poker is recognized for its reliability in payment processing and cash-out performance.