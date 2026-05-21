Rain And Thunderstorms Forecast Across Ukraine Today, Temperatures Up To +31°C

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center stated this on Facebook.

"On May 21, unstable summer-like weather in Ukraine will continue to be influenced by a low-pressure field associated with cyclonic activity from the south and southeast. An atmospheric front will bring rain, and during the day precipitation will intensify due to stronger convection. Therefore, moderate rain and thunderstorms are expected throughout Ukraine except for the northeast. In the southwestern part of the country, there may be heavy rain, hail, and wind gusts of 15-20 m/s," the statement said.

According to the weather center, Thursday will be cloudy with sunny intervals. Short-term rain and thunderstorms are expected. In the southern regions, as well as the Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, and Zhytomyr regions, some districts may experience heavy rain, hail, and wind gusts of 15-20 m/s (Level I danger, yellow alert). Only the northeastern part of the country is expected to remain dry.

Forecasters warned that such weather conditions could complicate the operation of energy, construction, and communal services, as well as transportation.

The Hydrometeorological Center predicts summer warmth in most regions, though the west will remain somewhat cooler: temperatures will range from 23-28°C in most areas, up to 31°C in the east, and 18-23°C in western regions. Winds will be mainly northeasterly at 5-10 m/s.

Hydrometeorological Center forecasts thunderstorms across Ukraine on Tuesday

In the Kyiv region on May 21, cloudy weather with sunny intervals is expected, along with occasional short-term rain and thunderstorms. Northeasterly winds will reach 5-10 m/s. Temperatures across the region will range from 23-28°C, while in Kyiv temperatures will reach 25-27°C.