Ottapalam Horror: Domestic Calm Turns Deadly As Knife Attack Shocks Neighbourhood!

A family dispute in Mayilumpuram, located in Palakkad's Ottapalam, escalated into a violent stabbing incident that left four people injured. The victims have been identified as Sachin, Mohan Kumar, Padmaja, and Vishnujith, all members of the Padmasree Puthenveettil household.

The incident took place yesterday evening around 6 PM, sending shockwaves through the quiet locality. According to police sources and the FIR, Padmaja's husband, Anil Kumar, allegedly became enraged after she moved back to her parental home following ongoing marital issues. In a fit of anger, he reportedly went to his in-laws' residence armed with a knife, intending to attack his wife.

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However, the situation quickly spiralled out of control. When Anil Kumar allegedly attempted to stab Padmaja, her family members intervened to stop the attack. During the struggle, he reportedly turned violent and attacked those who tried to restrain him. Her brother Sachin, uncle Mohan Kumar, and another relative, Vishnujith, were all stabbed while attempting to protect her.

Mohan Kumar sustained the most serious injuries, with stab wounds to his chest and back. He is currently in critical condition and undergoing treatment. The other injured individuals are also receiving medical care at private hospitals in Vaniyamkulam and Kanniyampuram.

Following the incident, police have taken Anil Kumar into custody and initiated further investigation. Authorities are examining the sequence of events leading to the attack, while statements from witnesses and family members are being recorded.

The shocking incident has left the local community deeply disturbed, highlighting how domestic disputes can escalate into severe acts of violence when emotions spiral out of control.

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