Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-623 Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Up For Grabs Check Draw Time And Details
|Prize Category
|Prize Amount
|1st Prize
|Rs 1 Crore
|2nd Prize
|Rs 30 Lakh
|3rd Prize
|Rs 5 Lakh
|Consolation Prize
|Rs 5,000
The Kerala State Lottery Department generally publishes the complete result list shortly after the live draw concludes. Winners are advised to verify their ticket numbers carefully using official result documents before initiating the prize claim process.
Also Read: Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-53 Result: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here
Important Details for Participants
|Details
|Information
|Lottery Name
|Karunya Plus KN-623
|Draw Date
|May 21, 2026
|Draw Time
|3 PM
|Ticket Price
|Rs 50
|Draw Venue
|Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram
Prize winners must submit original winning tickets along with valid identification and supporting documents within the specified claim period fixed by the Kerala Lottery Department. Taxes and deductions applicable under government rules may also apply to prize money.
With excitement building ahead of the official announcement, participants across Kerala are eagerly waiting for the KN-623 winning numbers to be declared later today.
Also Read: Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-520 Result: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here
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