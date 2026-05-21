Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-623 Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Up For Grabs Check Draw Time And Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-623 result is set to be announced today, May 21, 2026, at 3 PM, with thousands of participants eagerly waiting to find out if they have won the coveted Rs 1 crore jackpot prize. The weekly draw will be conducted by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram under official supervision. Karunya Plus remains one of Kerala's most popular weekly lottery schemes, attracting large participation from across the state due to its attractive prize structure and transparent draw system. Lottery tickets for the KN-623 draw are priced at Rs 50 each. Apart from the bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore, the lottery also offers several other high-value rewards, including second and third prizes worth lakhs of rupees. Participants can check the official winning numbers once the results are published after 3 PM today. Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-623 Prize Structure

Prize Category Prize Amount 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore 2nd Prize Rs 30 Lakh 3rd Prize Rs 5 Lakh Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

The Kerala State Lottery Department generally publishes the complete result list shortly after the live draw concludes. Winners are advised to verify their ticket numbers carefully using official result documents before initiating the prize claim process.

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Important Details for Participants

Details Information Lottery Name Karunya Plus KN-623 Draw Date May 21, 2026 Draw Time 3 PM Ticket Price Rs 50 Draw Venue Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram

Prize winners must submit original winning tickets along with valid identification and supporting documents within the specified claim period fixed by the Kerala Lottery Department. Taxes and deductions applicable under government rules may also apply to prize money.

With excitement building ahead of the official announcement, participants across Kerala are eagerly waiting for the KN-623 winning numbers to be declared later today.

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