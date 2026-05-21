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Tajikistan's Climate Adaptation Requires Billions Of Dollars In Funding, EFSD Says

Tajikistan's Climate Adaptation Requires Billions Of Dollars In Funding, EFSD Says


2026-05-21 12:06:36
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 21. The expert assessments indicate that Tajikistan requires an estimated $34 billion in climate financing for the 2025–2030 period, Trend reports via the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD).

Analysts warn that climate-related risks could reduce the country's GDP by 5-6% by mid-century and significantly increase poverty levels. At the same time, effective adaptation measures are expected to strengthen water and energy security and improve agricultural productivity.

Experts note that with appropriate structural reforms integrating climate considerations, Tajikistan could achieve up to 6% green growth by 2050.

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Trend News Agency

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