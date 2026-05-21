Tajikistan's Climate Adaptation Requires Billions Of Dollars In Funding, EFSD Says
Analysts warn that climate-related risks could reduce the country's GDP by 5-6% by mid-century and significantly increase poverty levels. At the same time, effective adaptation measures are expected to strengthen water and energy security and improve agricultural productivity.
Experts note that with appropriate structural reforms integrating climate considerations, Tajikistan could achieve up to 6% green growth by 2050.--
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