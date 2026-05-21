Global sales of electric vehicles (EVs) are continuing to rise, supported by higher fuel prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran, which have added pressure to global energy markets, AzerNEWS reports.

According to industry data, electric and hybrid vehicles are expected to account for around 30% of the global automotive market by the end of 2026. Total sales could reach approximately 23 million units, up from more than 20 million in 2025. The International Energy Agency (IEA) notes that falling battery costs, along with consumers' growing interest in reducing fuel expenses, are key drivers of this expansion amid the broader energy uncertainty linked to the Iran-related conflict. The strongest growth is projected in the Asia-Pacific region and Latin America.

The Financial Times also reports that in Europe, EV and hybrid sales could increase by about 20% in 2026, with their market share approaching one-third of all new car sales. Meanwhile, China-responsible for nearly 75% of global EV production-continues to see declining vehicle prices, while exports from domestic manufacturers keep expanding into international markets.

Interestingly, this shift is also accelerating investment in charging infrastructure and renewable energy integration. Many countries are now treating EV adoption not just as a transport transition, but as part of broader energy security strategies aimed at reducing dependence on oil imports and stabilizing long-term fuel costs.