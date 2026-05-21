IGP Bhavaneeswari To Head 'Singappen' STF For Women's Safety In TN

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 21 (IANS) Inspector General of Police (IGP) K. Bhavaneeswari has been appointed to head the newly created 'Singappen' Special Task Force (STF), as the Tamil Nadu government moves to strengthen women's safety and enhance public security infrastructure across the state.

The establishment of the specialised force forms part of the government's broader strategy to improve women's safety through preventive policing, enhanced surveillance and rapid response mechanisms.

The initiative was among the major announcements made by the C. Joseph Vijay-led government, after assuming office, intended to create safer public spaces for women.

According to a Government Order issued by the state Home Department, the Singappen Special Task Force will focus exclusively on prevention and protection measures related to crimes against women.

The force will be equipped with modern technology and operational systems aimed at identifying threats and ensuring quick intervention whenever required. Officials said one of the major responsibilities of the force will be identifying and monitoring areas vulnerable to criminal activities. Increasing police visibility and strengthening surveillance in public spaces will be a major component of its functioning.

The task force will also conduct regular patrols in locations frequently accessed by women and young people. The specialised unit will maintain a visible police presence in crowded and sensitive areas such as bus terminals, railway stations, educational institutions, IT corridors and other high-footfall public spaces, with the objective of preventing unlawful activities and improving the sense of safety among women.

Apart from policing functions, the Singappen Task Force will also play a wider support role.

Officials said the force would ensure prompt action on complaints involving women, facilitate the rescue of victims whenever necessary, and provide timely assistance and access to support services.

The initiative will also involve coordination with departments such as Social Welfare and Education, while collaborations with non-governmental organisations are expected to help create awareness and encourage community participation in efforts related to women's safety.

The government has stated that the Singappen Special Task Force will function under the direct supervision of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.

Administrative approval has already been granted to create dedicated posts at Police Headquarters, including the establishment of an Inspector General of Police-level post for the force, while an SP-rank officer will also be redeployed as part of the new structure.