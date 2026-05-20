Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Humid Heat Persists As IMD Issues Rain And Heatwave Alerts Across Maharashtra

Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai continues to battle sticky pre-monsoon heat as humidity levels soar across the city. While light showers may offer brief relief, several Maharashtra districts remain under heatwave and rain alerts issued by IMD

Mumbai residents are dealing with another day of uncomfortable weather as high humidity levels continue to make temperatures feel harsher than they actually are. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is likely to witness partly cloudy skies on Thursday, with temperatures expected to touch around 35 degrees Celsius.

Even though the recorded temperature may not appear extreme, the moisture in the air is increasing discomfort, especially in coastal areas. On Wednesday, Mumbai experienced partly cloudy weather with temperatures ranging between 27 and 33 degrees Celsius.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has also hinted at the possibility of light rain or short showers in isolated pockets. However, these brief spells are unlikely to bring any major cooling effect for now.

Weather conditions across Maharashtra remain sharply divided. While coastal and ghat regions may receive rainfall, parts of Vidarbha are facing intense heatwave conditions.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Akola, Amravati, and Wardha due to severe heatwave conditions. At the same time, orange alerts remain in place for Nagpur, Chandrapur, and Yavatmal, where temperatures continue to remain dangerously high.

Meanwhile, districts such as Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, and nearby ghat regions are under a yellow alert for rainfall. Light to moderate showers and isolated thunderstorms are also expected in parts of South Konkan-Goa and South Madhya Maharashtra over the coming days.

There is some good news for residents waiting for cooler weather. The southwest monsoon is progressing steadily and is expected to arrive in Mumbai around June 5 or 6, if current weather patterns remain favourable.

Before the official monsoon onset, some pre-monsoon showers are likely to occur later this week and may provide temporary relief from the heat and humidity. However, until the monsoon fully advances into the region, Mumbai is expected to continue experiencing warm and sticky conditions.

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