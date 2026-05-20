Kerala Rains: Yellow Alert Declared In Six Districts Amid Heavy Shower Forecast

Kerala Rains: Kerala is likely to continue receiving heavy rainfall on Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department issuing a yellow alert in six districts. Authorities have also warned residents about thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continued rainfall across Kerala on Thursday. A yellow alert has been issued in six districts - Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod - due to the possibility of heavy rain.

According to the weather department, heavy rainfall refers to rain measuring between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours. On Friday, yellow alerts are also expected to remain in place for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts.

Authorities have also warned about the chances of thunderstorms and strong winds in several parts of the state.

Residents living in vulnerable regions, especially hilly areas prone to landslides, flash floods and mudslides, have been advised to stay alert and follow official instructions carefully.

People residing near riverbanks and downstream areas of dams have also been urged to remain cautious and shift to safer places if necessary. Disaster management officials stressed the importance of monitoring weather updates and emergency alerts regularly.

The state disaster management authorities are closely monitoring the situation as rainfall intensity may increase in certain regions.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has warned that lightning can be extremely dangerous for both humans and animals, apart from causing damage to electrical appliances.

People are advised to avoid open spaces, terraces and outdoor activities, especially between 2 PM and 10 PM when cloudy conditions prevail. Children should not play outside during thunderstorms.

Residents should unplug electrical appliances, avoid touching metal objects, and keep doors and windows closed during lightning activity. Using telephones, taking baths and standing near electrical equipment should also be avoided.

Those outdoors are advised not to stand under trees or remain on elevated places. If travelling in a vehicle, people should stay inside without touching metal surfaces. Entering water bodies, flying kites and handling wet clothes outdoors during thunderstorms are also considered risky.

Officials added that the first 30 seconds after a lightning strike are crucial for saving lives, and immediate first aid should be provided to victims without hesitation.

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