Abu Dhabi Launches New Era For T10 With Government-Backed Takeover

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub (ADCSH) assumes majority ownership and commercial rights control of the Abu Dhabi T10, transitioning the tournament into a government-owned and government-managed competition.

Under the new framework, ADCSH will own and manage the Abu Dhabi T10 as a long-term national sporting asset, supported by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) and with the unwavering support of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

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“This is a strategic evolution of the tournament which signals strengthened governance, institutional credibility, and a clear global growth strategy for the sport's fastest format,” commented Aref Al Awani, Chairman of the Board, ADCSH and General Secretary, ADSC.

“This marks a new start for a tournament that has already demonstrated global relevance in a short timeframe, while building a growing fanbase in Abu Dhabi, where we can pivot our community ambitions.

“Our proposition for the tournament remains unchanged: high-intensity 10-over matches, international star power, together with a dynamic international broadcast product that will continue evolving for modern global audiences. We are now focused on elevating the Abu Dhabi T10 from a successful cricket event to a proud sporting asset for Abu Dhabi and our family of team owners.”

The 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 continued to build the event's global profile, generating $512 million of media value and delivering 687 million global social media impressions, according to the independent GSIQ report. Recognised for attracting some of the world's best cricketers and delivering nail-biting finishes, the format's speed, accessibility and entertainment appeal have helped position Abu Dhabi as a global home for 'T10' cricket.

The 2026 edition will take place from November 7-20 at Abu Dhabi's celebrated Zayed Cricket Stadium, marking the first full tournament under the new structure. Eight franchises and prospective ownership groups will be invited to participate under the tournament's new structure, with further details to be announced for this 'Invitation To Tender' process.

“The Emirates Cricket Board supports the new framework of Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub, now in place for the Abu Dhabi T10,” said Khalid Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman, Emirates Cricket Board.

Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman - Mulk International, said the move 'represents an important step in the continued evolution of the iconic T10 brand'.

“I am thrilled with the partnership and confident that the Abu Dhabi T10 now has the structure, expertise, and institutional backing required to realise its full potential," he said.

For ADCSH, the transition reflects an incredibly exciting moment for the region's top community sports hub and a facility that is on a fast track to making a global mark.

“The Abu Dhabi T10 was born out of Shaji's bold ambition and has grown into one of the world's coolest cricket properties,” said Matt Boucher, CEO, ADCSH and the newly confirmed CEO of Abu Dhabi T10.

“We absolutely love the event and are incredibly excited about putting in place the foundations for its next stage of growth to ensure we reach the highest summit possible."

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