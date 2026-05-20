Entrepreneur Fund Announces 26 Recipients Of Rural Field To Market Grant

MENAFN - 3BL) DULUTH, Minn., May 20, 2026 /3BL/ - The Entrepreneur Fund (EFund), with support from the Wells Fargo Foundation, is excited to announce the 26 recipients of the Rural Field to Market Grant, a one-time funding opportunity designed to strengthen small- to mid-size farm and food businesses across EFund's Minnesota service area.

Through a highly competitive application process, EFund received over 100 applications from food and farm businesses across the region. Following careful review, 26 grants totaling $450,000 were awarded to businesses in 11 Minnesota counties, supporting entrepreneurs at every stage of the field-to-market journey.

Grant funds will support a wide range of business investments, including purchasing equipment to increase production, improving harvest and processing efficiencies, and establishing more permanent pathways to market. Collectively, these investments will help recipients increase revenue, strengthen long-term viability, expand local sourcing, and create new market opportunities within their communities.

“We believe strong rural businesses create opportunities for families, jobs, and entire communities,” said Gustavo Perez, vice president, Philanthropy and Community Impact at Wells Fargo.“This program stood out because it helps food and farm entrepreneurs make practical investments that deepen roots in the region and contribute to tangible economic growth.”

2026 Rural Field to Market Grant Recipients: (listed alphabetically by county)

Murphy's Grove, Aitkin County – Purchase equipment that allows farm to produce a high-quality frozen yogurt ice pop at scale. River Bend Gardens, Aitkin County – Improve efficiencies with fiber processing and increase wool washing. Food Farm, Carlton County – Extend the growing season to provide increased wholesale production or local, organic, vegetables. Native Wise, LLC, Carlton County – On-site meat house to process bison quarters and halves, allowing the farm to establish a permanent field-to-market pathway from pasture to consumer. Northern Harvest Farm, Carlton County – Increased harvest efficiency, expanded storage capacity, and measurable growth in retail distribution through the purchase of scale-appropriate harvesting equipment and storage bins. Spirit Lake Native Farms, Carlton County – To create a reliable, temperature-controlled storage infrastructure that directly increases revenue capacity, expands market access, and strengthens the business' long-term viability. Brakstad Family Farm, Cass County – Increased wholesale revenue and new institutional market opportunities through the purchase of enhanced distribution materials. Strictly Mushrooms, Cass County – Increase consistent, efficient, and safe transportation for product and supplies, allowing for an immediate and sustained increase in their farm's long term business viability. Downtime Farm, Cook County – Increased farm productivity and expanded production capacity through the purchase of a high-powered potato digger and increased irrigation. Good Nature Farm, Cook County – Enhanced post-harvest equipment allowing their farm to increase salad mix revenue, expand and enhance institutional markets in healthcare, and strengthen their overall business. Treeline Acres, LLC, Crow Wing County – Equipment upgrades to expand CSA production. Ya Sure Kombucha, Crow Wing – Increased production and efficiency through the purchase of an electric brewhouse, fermenters and chiller equipment resulting in up to 75% growth. Dowell Farm and Garden, Itasca County – Increase production efficiency, improve crop reliability, and strengthen the farm's ability to meet consistent demand from wholesale and institutional markets through the purchase of a greenhouse. Orty's Custom Meats, Itasca County – Increased market access for small livestock producers, improved efficiency at their processing facility, and expanded availability of locally raised, inspected meat. Dustin Roemhild Farm, Kanabec County – Diversify operations with the addition of cow calf pairs to grow cattle production. Goldenrod Market Garden, Kanabec County – Diversify product offerings with an herb drying and processing area to enable the production of tea and medicinal herbs for off-season sales. In-Cider Orchard, Kanabec County – Supports the successful completion of their apple processing facility allowing them to produce a value-added product and expand their market base. Nelson Grass Farm, Kanabec County – Farm infrastructure improvements to increase egg production by over 4,300 dozen per year. Sapsucker Farms, Kanabec County – To purchase a keg washer and pump to expand cider production. Backroad Meats Inc, Mille Lacs County – Temperature controlled delivery vehicle to expand supply chain for local restaurants and area non-profit meat raffles. Peterson's Farm, Mille Lacs County – Expand pasture land and add egg mobile to increase egg production revenue 500% by 2030. Meadowbrook Dairy, Inc., Stearns County – Expand and strengthen the farm's direct-to-consumer beef business generating long-term impacts on revenue, market access, and community engagement. Arrowhead Outdoors, St. Louis County – Develop an efficient, reliable source of Minnesota-grown baitfish. Farm Sol, St. Louis County – Improve product quality, extend shelf life, and reduce loss through increased long-term cold storage capacity for flowers and produce. Rose Cottage Baking Co. LLC, St. Louis County – To expand local offerings within the store and catering through a cooler space expansion. Stone Hill Farms, Todd County – To significantly increase the productivity, consistency, and profitability of vegetable operation by installing and utilizing a heated greenhouse for plant starts.

About the Entrepreneur Fund

The Entrepreneur Fund is a mission-driven, nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening local businesses and promoting economic growth and success in central and northeast Minnesota, and northern Wisconsin. For over 35 years, EFund has partnered with thousands of entrepreneurs in rural and underserved areas, providing over $177 million in accessible capital, strategic advising and business-building programs. Learn more at .