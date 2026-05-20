Spacex's IPO Filing Shows Bitcoin Holdings Exceeding Forecasts

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) SpaceX's latest SEC filing reveals a Bitcoin position of 18,712 coins, valued at about $1.45 billion at current prices, with an average purchase price of $35,320 per BTC. The disclosure, embedded in the company's S-1 registration statement, places SpaceX among the largest bitcoin -holding corporate treasuries and exceeds prior estimates from blockchain trackers.

The disclosure coincides with SpaceX's bid to go public, a process that could see the company raise around $75 billion and reach an implied valuation between $1.75 trillion and $2 trillion. In that scenario, owning SpaceX stock would also provide exposure to its Bitcoin stash, adding a crypto dimension to an otherwise aerospace- and AI-centric business lineup.

SpaceX reports 18,712 BTC in its S-1 filing, representing about $1.45 billion at current prices, with an average cost of $35,320 per BTC. The holdings position SpaceX as the seventh-largest BTC asset among public companies, surpassing peers like Tesla, which holds 11,509 BTC. Earlier estimates from trackers such as BitcoinTreasuries and Arkham had placed SpaceX's BTC at around 8,285, illustrating how official disclosures can differ from market tallies. SpaceX's IPO plan aims to raise roughly $75 billion, with a valuation explored in the range of $1.75 trillion to $2 trillion, potentially enabling equity holders to gain crypto exposure alongside aerospace and AI ventures. The filing frames SpaceX as pursuing what it calls one of the largest actionable total addressable markets in history, a $28.5 trillion opportunity spanning AI, space, and connectivity.

Key takeawaysSpaceX's BTC position and the IPO pairing

The S-1 filing shows SpaceX's 18,712 BTC stake was acquired at an average price of $35,320 per coin, a figure that helps contextualize the company's willingness to hold crypto as part of its corporate treasury strategy. In the public markets, this level of Bitcoin exposure is rare for a private company that is now transitioning toward an offering that could bring the treasury into the limelight for public investors. The 18,712 BTC tally places SpaceX ahead of several large holders among publicly traded or soon-to-be-public entities, and it underscores how crypto assets have become a strategic asset class for corporate balance sheets.

The filing explicitly ties the Bitcoin position to SpaceX's broader capital-raising plan. If the IPO proceeds as outlined, investors would gain not only a stake in a diversified aerospace-and-AI platform but also a direct link to Bitcoin through the equity instrument. This dynamic-crypto exposure embedded in a mega-cap tech/group IPO-highlights a growing appetite among high-profile private firms to leverage public markets as a funding channel while maintaining crypto exposure as a strategic asset.

SpaceX versus peers and the trackers' estimates

The SEC document marks a notable shift from prior third-party estimates. Tesla, another high-profile corporate BTC holder, is reported to hold 11,509 BTC, which means SpaceX's disclosed holdings exceed Tesla's. The discrepancy with tracker estimates-BitcoinTreasuries and Arkham had pegged SpaceX at roughly 8,285 BTC-illustrates the challenges of cross-verifying private treasury positions until formal filings surface. This gap between trackers and official filings is a reminder of how quickly crypto balances can move and how much is still opaque in private holdings until disclosed in regulatory documents.

Beyond the raw numbers, the comparison signals changing attitudes toward corporate crypto. SpaceX's approach - acquiring a sizable BTC stake and seeking public-market liquidity - contrasts with earlier adoptions that treated BTC as an opportunistic diversification rather than a structural asset class embedded in corporate strategy.

Toward a massive addressable market and long-term implications

In the same filing, SpaceX frames its ambitions within a sweeping total addressable market, pegging a potential opportunity of about $28.5 trillion across AI, space, and connectivity. That figure reflects not only the company's ambitions in satellite internet (Starlink) and orbital infrastructure but also the strategic leverage of AI-enabled systems and data services. If realized, the combination of a sizable crypto treasury and a public-market financing event could reshape how SpaceX funds next-generation projects-from Starlink expansion to orbital data centers and even long-term ambitions like interplanetary missions.

SpaceX is among a small cohort of highly valued private firms anticipated to pursue public listings in 2026, alongside AI-centric rivals. The IPO route could unlock billions in capital while bolstering investor access to a company that sits at the intersection of aerospace, communications infrastructure, and advanced AI development. For market participants, the key takeaway is not only the BTC balance but what the financing strategy reveals about SpaceX's longer-term business model and growth trajectory.

The combination of a substantial Bitcoin treasury and a high-stakes public offering underscores a broader trend: crypto assets are increasingly integrated into the strategic DNA of large technology and infrastructure players. For investors, the implications are twofold. First, SpaceX stock could offer indirect exposure to Bitcoin through a widely traded equity instrument, potentially pairing crypto sensitivity with a diversified tech portfolio. Second, the IPO will spotlight how crypto assets are treated in valuation models for mega-cap issuers, particularly when those assets are integrated into a company's strategic financing toolkit.

As SpaceX navigates the regulatory and market pathways to become a public company, observers will be watching how the treasury policy evolves, whether additional Bitcoin purchases surface before or after the IPO, and how the company articulates the role of crypto within its broader corporate strategy. The coming months will reveal how much of SpaceX's crypto stance is a temporary hedge, a long-term treasury policy, or a signal of a fundamentally crypto-forward corporate culture.

What remains uncertain is how investors will price the interplay between SpaceX's growth prospects, its ambitious connectivity and AI initiatives, and the Bitcoin position that now sits at the heart of its reported treasury. Readers looking for the next updates should track SpaceX's regulatory disclosures and any further color on how the crypto holding aligns with the company's stated mission and capital-raising milestones.

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