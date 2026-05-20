MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Tiger Gold Corp. Announces Upsize of Offering Special Warrants to $18,000,000

May 20, 2026 8:46 PM EDT | Source: Tiger Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Tiger Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIGR) (FSE: D150) (OTCQB: TGRGF) (" Tiger " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has increased the size of its previously announced commercially reasonable efforts offering of special warrants (" Special Warrants ") from $15,000,000 to up to $18,000,000 (the " Offering ") at a price of C$0.82 per Special Warrant (the " Issue Price ").

The Offering is being led by SCP Resource Finance LP (" SCP "), as lead agent, on behalf of itself and a syndicate of agents (together, the " Agents "), consisting of up to 21,951,220 Special Warrants of the Company at the Issue Price for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $18,000,000 to accelerate drilling at the Company's Ceibal target with a goal of completing a Maiden Resource at Ceibal by the end of the year.

Each Special Warrant, subject to the Penalty Provision (as defined below), shall be automatically exercised (without payment of any further consideration and subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments) into units of the Company (the " Units "), with each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company (a " Common Share ") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant ") on the date that is the earlier of: (i) the date that is three business days following the date on which the Company obtains a receipt (the " Final Receipt ") from the British Columbia Securities Commission for a short form prospectus (the " Qualification Prospectus "), qualifying the distribution of the securities issuable upon exercise or deemed exercise of the Special Warrants; and (ii) the date that is four months and one day following the Closing Date (as defined below) (the " Qualification Deadline "). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (a " Warrant Share ") at a price per Warrant Share of C$1.20 for a period of 36 months following the Closing Date. The Offering is expected to close on or about June 10, 2026 (the " Closing Date ").

The Company has granted the Agents an option, exercisable in whole or in part upon the Agents giving notice to the Company at any time up to 48 hours prior to the Closing Date, to sell additional Special Warrants at the Issue Price for additional gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$5,000,000 (the " Over-Allotment Option ").

The Company has agreed to use commercially reasonable efforts to prepare and file a preliminary short form prospectus in the Qualifying Jurisdictions (as defined below) where the Special Warrants were sold, qualifying the distribution of the Units, within three (3) business days after the Closing Date. The Company has agreed to promptly resolve all comments received or deficiencies raised by the securities regulatory authorities and use its commercially reasonable efforts to obtain the Final Receipt for the Qualification Prospectus as soon as possible after such regulatory comments and deficiencies have been resolved, and in any event, within 45 days following the Closing Date. In the event the Final Receipt is not received for the Qualification Prospectus on or before the Qualification Deadline, each Special Warrant and Compensation SW (as defined below) shall be automatically exercised and will entitle the holder to receive 1.1 Units, or Compensation Options (as defined below), as applicable (the " Penalty Provision ").

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus and Registration Exemptions, the Special Warrants will be offered for sale on a commercially reasonable efforts agency basis to eligible purchasers resident in each of the provinces and territories of Canada other than Quebec (the " Qualifying Jurisdictions ") and/or in jurisdictions outside of Canada that are mutually agreed to by the Company and SCP, provided that no prospectus filing, registration statement or comparable obligation arises and the Company does not thereafter become subject to continuous disclosure obligations in such jurisdictions.

Tiger will pay the Agents a cash commission in an amount equal to 6% of the gross proceeds from the sale of the Special Warrants under the Offering (including, for certainty, any Special Warrants issued in connection with the Over-Allotment Option) and the number of compensation special warrants (the " Compensation SWs ") equal to 2% of the aggregate number of Special Warrants issued by the Company under the Offering. Each Compensation SW may be exercised by the Agents for one compensation option of the Company (a " Compensation Option ") entitling the Agents to purchase one common share of the Company (the " Compensation Shares ") at an exercise price per Compensation Share that is equal to the Issue Price. Each of the Compensation SWs and the Compensation Options shall each have a term of 36 months following the Closing Date; provided, however, that Special Warrants sold to purchasers under a "president's list" to be provided by the Company to the Agents (the " President's List "), up to a maximum of C$5,000,000 in gross proceeds, will be subject to a reduced Cash Commission equal to 2% of the gross proceeds from such sale. The completion of the Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ").

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

The allocation of net proceeds described above represents the Company's current intentions based upon present circumstances and anticipated exploration results. Actual expenditures may vary from these estimates, and the Company may reallocate funds among categories, or to other uses, as management deems appropriate based on drill results, evolving exploration priorities, prevailing market conditions, and other factors. Drilling, exploration, and resource definition activities are subject to a number of risks, and there is no assurance that drilling at Ceibal will support the definition of a Maiden Mineral Resource within the timeframe described in this news release, or at all. See "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements" below.

For full disclosure of the Ceibal drill results referenced above, including drill collar information, sampling and QA/QC protocols, geological context, QP's and the original news releases that reported these results, readers are directed to the Company's news releases dated April 14, 2026 and May 13, 2026 news release ("Tiger Gold Drills 120 m Step-out at Ceibal and Intersects 226 m at 0.6 g/t Au, Including 10 m at 3.0 g/t Au"), each available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at . The previously reported drill results from CEDDH-001 through CEDDH-008 were originally reported by LCL Resources Limited, an ASX-listed issuer, in news releases dated July 8, 2021, November 22, 2021, and June 28, 2022, under the JORC Code (2012), and have been verified and re-disclosed by Tiger as current exploration results in accordance with NI 43-101.

The scientific and technical information contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by Robet Vallis, Tiger's President, CEO & Director, who is a "qualified person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ").

Mineral Resources and Technical Report

A report titled Quinchía Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report & Preliminary Economic Assessment, Department of Risaralda, Colombia (effective September 18, 2025) (the " Technical Report ") was filed on SEDAR+ on December 10, 2025. The Technical Report supports the disclosure of Mineral Resource estimates for the Miraflores and Tesorito deposits with an effective date of July 31, 2025. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that a Mineral Resource estimate will be defined at the Ceibal target.

About Tiger Gold Corp.

Tiger is a growth-oriented gold exploration and mine development company focused on advancing its flagship asset, the Quinchía Gold Project, a multi-million-ounce gold project in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia, over which Tiger holds an option to acquire a 100% interest. Tiger is led by a multidisciplinary team of exploration geologists, mine builders, engineers, metallurgists, ESG specialists, and corporate finance professionals with a track record of exploration success, project advancement, and bringing mines into production at globally recognized mining companies including AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Mining, Yamana Gold, Detour Gold, NewGold, Pretium Resources, and others.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Vallis

President, CEO & Director

... or

Kin Communications

Investor Relations

+1 (604) 684-6730

...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as such terms are defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, " forward-looking statements "). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "suggests", "preliminary", "confident", "interpreted", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "can", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions (which may prove incorrect) and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Tiger to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Offering, including the expected size of the Offering, the Issue Price, the expected Closing Date, the potential exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, the anticipated use of proceeds, the filing of the Qualification Prospectus, the receipt of the Final Receipt and the approval of the Exchange, the automatic exercise or deemed exercise of the Special Warrants, the issuance of the Units, Warrants, and Warrant Shares, and the receipt of any required regulatory approvals; the Company's goal of completing a Maiden Mineral Resource estimate at the Ceibal target by the end of 2026; statements regarding planned drilling programs, including the accelerated drilling at Ceibal through the 2026 field season, vectoring drilling toward the causative porphyry, continued exploration and drilling at Tesorito, Dos Quebradas, and additional prospects at the Quinchía Gold Project; statements regarding exploration results, geological interpretations, potential mineralization, potential porphyry centres, the potential to expand mineralization or define Mineral Resources, and the potential for Ceibal to host a bulk-tonnage, open-pit-style gold resource; and statements regarding the timing and completion of planned field programs and future Mineral Resource estimates. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions including, without limitation, the availability of purchasers for the Special Warrants, the completion of the Offering on the terms and timeline anticipated by the Company, the receipt of required regulatory approvals (including that of the Exchange) and the Final Receipt, the availability of drilling rigs and other equipment, contractors and supplies, continued site access, receipt of required permits and approvals, the Company's ability to maintain community and stakeholder support, and that exploration and drilling results will be consistent with management's expectations. Such forward-looking information also includes statements regarding the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Quinchía Gold Project, which by definition is preliminary in nature, includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and for which there is no certainty that the economics or results described will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Any references to nearby projects, properties, or mines are provided for regional context only, and mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Quinchía Gold Project.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Offering may not be completed on the terms or timeline anticipated or at all; the risk that the Over-Allotment Option may not be exercised in whole or in part; the risk that the Qualification Prospectus may not be filed or that the Final Receipt may not be obtained within the expected timeframe or at all; the risk that required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Exchange, may not be obtained; changes in investor demand, market conditions, securities laws or stock exchange requirements; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; failure to intersect potentially economic intervals of mineralization; uncertainties related to geological continuity, potential mineralization and the extent of mineralization, which may not yield economically viable results; additional mineralized zones that may not contain economically viable mineralization due to geological complexity or insufficient drilling data; risks that historical drilling data may be incomplete, inaccurate, or insufficient; risks that field programs may be reduced, delayed or may not proceed at all; risks that the Company may not satisfy minimum expenditure requirements or other work commitments under its property agreements (including option or earn-in agreements), which could adversely affect the Company's ability to maintain or earn its interest in the project; delays in assay processing or data validation issues; failure to identify Mineral Resources; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental, or other project approvals; changes in governmental regulation of exploration and mining operations; political risks and social unrest; inability to fulfil consultation or accommodation obligations in respect of Indigenous peoples or to maintain constructive relationships with local communities; delays in the advancement of projects; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry.

While Tiger anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, Tiger disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities legislation. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Tiger's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release. Although Tiger has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Tiger. Additional factors are noted under "Risk Factors" in Tiger's public disclosure record, including in the filing statement and other documents available under Tiger's profile on SEDAR+. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Tiger undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Tiger Gold Corp.