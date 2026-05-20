Merz Hopes Xi Will Press Putin To End War In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Merz said this at a joint press conference with Swiss President Guy Parmelin in Berlin, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We do not expect fundamental changes in the strategic relations between Russia and China at this time. However, we place hope in this visit that President Xi will influence Putin to bring an end to this war in Ukraine, which he cannot win and which, on the contrary, is accompanied by heavy human losses for Russia," Merz said.

He added that Germany is also closely monitoring Putin's visit to Beijing and recent statements made following earlier meetings between Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Merz stressed that Germany and Switzerland are calling for serious negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine, noting that "durable peace can only be achieved together with Ukraine, Russia, the United States, and Europeans."

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At the same time, he stressed that continued support for Ukraine remains a top priority for Berlin.

"Until that happens, it remains extremely important for us to provide consistent support to Ukraine. This includes military equipment and supplies as well as civilian humanitarian aid. Kyiv knows, the Ukrainian government knows, the President of Ukraine knows – they can all rely on Germany and Europe," he said.

Putin arrived in China on May 19 for a visit and met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

The two leaders later signed a declaration on the establishment of a multipolar world order and a new type of international relations.

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