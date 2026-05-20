MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The capital flowing into Pepeto is building faster than any presale this cycle. Over $10.13 million raised, stages closing in days, and addresses tied to large Bitcoin holders entering at a speed that says everything. Three working products are already live alongside 172% APY staking that locks in every early holder and a SolidProof audit that removed the last concern. Pepeto is the first presale to combine a zero-fee exchange, AI contract review, and staking returns this high, and the window to enter gets shorter by the day.

Before looking at what those wallets see, the Bitcoin price prediction and the Senate vote on Trump's war explain why the smartest capital already entered this presale.

Crypto News: Senate War Vote and Whale Buying Shape the Bitcoin Price Prediction

BTC trades at $77,070 per Fortune on May 20, rebounding from $76,082 after the Senate passed a war powers resolution 50 to 47 on May 19, with four Republicans joining Democrats to limit Trump's military operations in Iran per CoinDesk. Oil dropped below $103 per barrel as traders priced in a faster end to the conflict, but the biggest wallets are still buying. CoinShares data shows crypto fund inflows hit $858 million last week, with Bitcoin products pulling $706 million and the largest weekly unwind of short positions in 2026 per CoinDesk. On May 19, a tracked whale with $24.79 million in verified profits opened $21 million in longs across BTC, ETH, and DOGE.

Trump told Fox News after the China summit on May 15 that Xi Jinping offered help ending the conflict, and the Senate resolution now adds direct political pressure for a ceasefire per Yahoo Finance. The Bitcoin price prediction from Bernstein sits at $150,000 per Finance Magnates, and Goldman Sachs projects $200,000 if tensions end.

Early-stage projects respond first and hardest when capital returns. BTC at $150,000 means 95% on a $1.33 trillion asset, a solid return but not one that changes lives. The holders who built real wealth got into presale tokens before anyone else noticed them, and the clearest case in 2026 is Pepeto.

Why Pepeto Is the Position That Bitcoin Whales Are Taking Right Now

Beyond the price target, the reason serious capital keeps entering Pepeto is the exchange. Speed, zero cost, and confidence that every listed token is checked. PepetoSwap runs zero-cost trading on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana with AI that reviews every contract before listing. SolidProof already verified the full codebase, and the platform is wrapping up testing before the Binance listing goes live. Every trade generates buying pressure on the token, the model that lifted BNB from pennies to $1,369.

More than $10.13 million committed, stages closing in days, and the pace of the raise tells everything. Addresses connected to large Bitcoin holders are entering because they know what happens when exchange tokens bought at presale price meet a Binance listing. Built by the cofounder of the Pepe ecosystem who created a $7 billion token alongside a developer from Binance, every number points toward a return no large cap can match. The Bitcoin price prediction gives BTC a path to $150,000 for 95%. Pepeto's listing packs a far larger return into one event.

Conclusion

Today's crypto news makes the picture clear. The Bitcoin price prediction targets $150,000 as the Senate votes to curb Trump's war, and every previous move toward peace sent risk assets into the strongest rally of the cycle. Whales who bought BTC at $65,000 during the worst of the war fear, are the same addresses entering Pepeto at presale pricing, and their pattern matches every cycle where smart capital locked positions weeks before the rest of the market understood what was forming.

On the surface the market looks fearful, but underneath, the largest wallets are loading and telling the full story. Once the Binance listing arrives, anyone still waiting will only buy those tokens from holders who entered early, at a price that already made them wealthy. That is how every cycle played out, and no cycle in crypto news history broke that pattern. The Bitcoin price prediction confirms the capital is ready to move. The ones who entered early told the stories, and the ones who waited spent the rest of the cycle watching the same wallets they could have joined to collect the returns they left behind.

Click to Buy Pepeto At Presale Price Before Listing

FAQs

How high can the Bitcoin price prediction go in 2026?

The Bitcoin price prediction for 2026 sits at $150,000 per Bernstein, and Goldman Sachs projects $200,000 if the Iran conflict ends. BTC trades at $77,070 today per Fortune.

What makes Pepeto the top presale in 2026?

Pepeto leads presales with $10.13 million raised, zero-fee trading on three chains, AI contract review by SolidProof, 172% APY staking, and a Binance listing expected.





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