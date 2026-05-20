Victoria's Secret & Co. Issues Investor Presentation Highlighting Significant Transformation, Operational Momentum And Shareholder Value Creation
| INNISFREE M&A INCORPORATED
Shareholders, please call: (877)
750-0831 (toll free from the U.S.
and Canada) or
+1 (412) 232-3651 (from all other
countries)
About Victoria's Secret & Co
Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) is a specialty retailer of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, apparel, sport and swim as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. VS&Co is comprised of market leading brands, Victoria's Secret and PINK, that strive to inspire confidence, spark joy and celebrate sexy. Additionally, Adore Me, our digital intimates brand serves women across budgets and lifestyles. We are committed to empowering our more than 30,000 associates across a global footprint of 1,420 retail stores in approximately 70 countries.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which may be identified by words such as“estimate,”“commit,”“will,”“target,”“forecast,”“goal,”“project,”“plan,”“believe,”“seek,”“strive,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“continue,”“potential” or the negative of these words and any similar expressions, involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others: general economic conditions, inflation, and changes in consumer confidence and consumer spending patterns; market disruptions; uncertainty in the global trade environment, including tariffs and retaliatory measures; our ability to successfully implement our strategic plan; leadership changes and turnover in key positions; our ability to source, produce, distribute and sell merchandise globally, including risks related to geopolitical conflicts, supply chain disruptions (and related pricing impacts), currency fluctuations and labor disputes; fluctuations in freight, product input and energy costs; cybersecurity risks and our ability to maintain data security and privacy; shareholder activism matters; and other risks and uncertainties described in“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 20, 2026.
All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this document. Except as may be required by law, we assume no obligation to make publicly available any update or other revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this document.
For further information, please contact:
Victoria's Secret & Co.:
Investor Relations:
...
Media Relations:
Edelman Smithfield
...
___________________________
1 Source: FactSet (5/15/26). Calculations are based on price at close on unaffected day, one day prior (8/13/2024). Analyst peer group includes peers that at least one analyst references in initial coverage research reports and is comprised of Abercrombie & Fitch, American Eagle, Gap, Urban Outfitters, Levi, Buckle, Carters, Torrid, Lululemon, Aritzia, Bath & Body Works, Capri, Dillard's, Genesco, J.Jill, Kohl's, Macy's, The Children's Place, Tilly's, Tapestry, Zumiez, H&M, Industria de Diseno Textil and Vera Bradley. The S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Distribution & Retail Index is a point of comparison referenced by BBRC in its public letter dated May 4, 2026; the index consists of S&P 500 companies classified under the distribution & retail sub-industry groups within the broader Consumer Discretionary sector of the GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment