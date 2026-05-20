Cypress Hills Resource Corp. Cancels Non-Brokered Private Placement
May 20, 2026 5:21 PM EDT | Source: Cypress Hills Resource Corp.
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Cypress Hills Resource Corp. (TSXV: CHY.H) (" Cypress Hills " or the " Company ") announces that it will not be proceeding with the non-brokered private placement to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$1,500,000 through the sale of units at a price of C$0.10 per Unit that was previously announced on April 24, 2026.
ABOUT CYPRESS HILLS RESOURCE CORP.
Cypress Hills is a Canadian company listed on the NEX tier of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company currently has no commercial operations and seeks new business assets, or an operating entity for a reverse take-over or similar transaction. For more information, please review the Company's public filings on SEDAR+, accessible at .
For more information, please contact:
Brian E. Bayley, President and Chief Executive Officer
Cypress Hills Resource Corp.
T: +1 (604) 689-1428
E: ...
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Source: Cypress Hills Resource Corp.
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