Ipower Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Results Highlighted By Lower Operating Cost Structure, Narrowed Non-GAAP Loss And Advancing AI Infrastructure Strategy
|Metric
|Fiscal Q3 2026
|Key Context
|Revenue
|$3.5 million
|Reflects transition to leaner model
|Gross profit
|$0.8 million
|Gross margin of 21.6%
|Operating expenses
|$1.9 million
|Down 66% sequentially
|GAAP net loss attributable to iPower
|$(3.5) million
|Includes $3.0 million non-cash goodwill impairment
|Non-GAAP net loss attributable to iPower
|$(0.3) million
|Improved from $(0.7) million in prior-year quarter
|Current assets
|$14.5 million
|Current ratio of approximately 2.2x
|Current liabilities
|$6.6 million
|Down 54% from June 30, 2025
About iPower Inc.
iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) is a technology- and data-driven company executing a focused strategy at the intersection of AI infrastructure, digital assets and real-world commerce. The Company's platform includes established e-commerce supply chain operations, logistics and software-enabled services, as well as a growing AI infrastructure investment strategy designed to support long-term stockholder value creation.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. This press release includes non-GAAP net loss attributable to iPower and non-GAAP loss per share. The Company uses these measures to evaluate operating performance by excluding certain non-cash, non-recurring or non-operating items, including stock-based compensation, debt-related non-cash financing costs, change in fair value of derivative liability, unrealized loss on digital assets, loss on extinguishment of debt, goodwill impairment and related tax adjustments. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP results. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the financial tables accompanying this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Certain statements made herein that use words such as“estimate,”“project,”“intend,”“expect,”“believe,”“may,”“might,”“potential,”“anticipate,”“plan” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding iPower's operating strategy, cost structure, liquidity, balance sheet flexibility, anticipated sublease income, AI infrastructure strategy, digital asset strategy and future growth opportunities. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Additional risks are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. iPower undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.
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|iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|As of March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025
|March 31,
|June 30,
|2026
|2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalent
|$
|713,685
|$
|1,677,879
|Accounts receivable, net
|7,064,189
|6,124,008
|Inventories, net
|2,536,961
|8,131,203
|Restricted Cash - BitGo
|2,209,000
|-
|Prepayments and other current assets, net
|1,973,215
|2,567,706
|Current assets held for sale
|-
|873,515
|Total current assets
|14,497,050
|19,374,311
|Non-current assets
|Right of use - non-current
|2,966,202
|3,915,539
|Property and equipment, net
|166,441
|390,349
|Deferred tax assets, net
|4,990,836
|3,724,462
|Goodwill
|-
|3,034,110
|Investment in joint venture
|13,264
|385,180
|Note Receivable
|2,300,000
|-
|Intangible assets, net
|2,494,300
|2,981,328
|Digital assets
|1,664,827
|-
|Other non-current assets
|2,213,668
|1,837,488
|Total non-current assets
|16,809,538
|16,268,456
|Total assets
|$
|31,306,588
|$
|35,642,767
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable, net
|3,016,663
|7,180,009
|Other payables and accrued liabilities
|2,136,690
|1,769,421
|Lease liability - current
|1,450,340
|1,361,111
|Revolving loan payable, net
|-
|3,737,602
|Income taxes payable
|-
|183,195
|Current liabilities held for sale
|-
|221,460
|Total current liabilities
|6,603,693
|14,452,798
|Non-current liabilities
|Convertible notes payable
|4,470,518
|-
|Derivative liability - Conversion option
|1,264,600
|-
|Lease liability - non-current
|1,817,153
|2,913,967
|Total non-current liabilities
|7,552,271
|2,913,967
|Total liabilities
|14,155,964
|17,366,765
|Commitments and contingency
|-
|-
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and
|outstanding at March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 1,773,999 and
|1,045,330 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025
|1,774
|1,045
|Additional paid in capital
|37,528,080
|33,481,201
|Accumulated deficits
|(20,380,696
|)
|(15,198,889
|)
|Non-controlling interest
|(47,462
|)
|(47,462
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|48,928
|40,107
|Total stockholders' equity
|17,150,624
|18,276,002
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|31,306,588
|$
|35,642,767
|iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
|For the Three and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2026 and 2025
|For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|For the Nine Months Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|REVENUES
|Product sales
|$
|3,498,681
|$
|15,018,227
|$
|16,990,959
|$
|49,422,823
|Service income
|-
|1,023,445
|1,532,722
|3,222,236
|Total revenues
|3,498,681
|16,041,672
|18,523,681
|52,645,059
|COST OF REVENUES
|Product costs
|2,743,132
|8,306,217
|10,353,516
|27,043,417
|Service costs
|-
|879,995
|1,332,681
|2,704,737
|Total cost of revenues
|2,743,132
|9,186,212
|11,686,197
|29,748,154
|GROSS PROFIT
|755,549
|6,855,460
|6,837,484
|22,896,905
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Selling and fulfillment
|991,037
|5,373,932
|7,348,039
|15,687,013
|General and administrative
|908,773
|1,816,032
|4,630,041
|10,033,958
|Total operating expenses
|1,899,810
|7,189,964
|11,978,080
|25,720,971
|LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
|(1,144,261
|)
|(334,504
|)
|(5,140,596
|)
|(2,824,066
|)
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|Interest expenses
|(432,167
|)
|(81,968
|)
|(611,108
|)
|(362,602
|)
|Loss on equity method investment
|-
|(986
|)
|-
|(2,707
|)
|Loss on deconsolidation of VIE
|(1,269
|)
|-
|(40,893
|)
|-
|Impairment loss -goodwill
|(3,034,110
|)
|-
|(3,034,110
|)
|-
|Unrealized gain (loss) on digital assets
|(549,932
|)
|-
|(544,173
|)
|-
|Change in fair value of derivative liability
|89,600
|-
|266,200
|-
|Gain (Loss) on extinguishment of debt
|(539,634
|)
|-
|(563,734
|)
|-
|Other non-operating income (expenses)
|3,897
|35,241
|1,236,219
|47,521
|Total other income (expenses), net
|(4,463,615
|)
|(47,713
|)
|(3,291,599
|)
|(317,788
|)
|LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|(5,607,876
|)
|(382,217
|)
|(8,432,195
|)
|(3,141,854
|)
|PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)
|(326,502
|)
|6,364
|(1,839,874
|)
|(637,108
|)
|NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|(5,281,374
|)
|(388,581
|)
|(6,592,321
|)
|(2,504,746
|)
|DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX
|1,826,496
|46,208
|1,410,514
|345,920
|NET LOSS
|(3,454,878
|)
|(342,373
|)
|(5,181,807
|)
|(2,158,826
|)
|Non-controlling interest
|-
|(2,774
|)
|-
|(8,765
|)
|NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC.
|$
|(3,454,878
|)
|$
|(339,599
|)
|$
|(5,181,807
|)
|$
|(2,150,061
|)
|OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|(15,743
|)
|(97,556
|)
|8,821
|3,520
|COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC.
|$
|(3,470,621
|)
|$
|(437,155
|)
|$
|(5,172,986
|)
|$
|(2,146,541
|)
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON STOCK
|Basic
|1,453,875
|1,048,508
|1,200,110
|1,047,816
|Diluted
|1,453,875
|1,048,508
|1,200,110
|1,047,816
|EARNINGS (LOSSES) PER SHARE
|Basic - continuing operations
|$
|(3.63
|)
|$
|(0.37
|)
|$
|(5.49
|)
|$
|(2.39
|)
|Basic - discontinued operations
|1.25
|0.04
|1.17
|0.33
|Total basic earnings (loss) per share
|$
|(2.38
|)
|$
|(0.33
|)
|$
|(4.32
|)
|$
|(2.06
|)
|Diluted - continuing operations
|$
|(3.63
|)
|$
|(0.37
|)
|$
|(5.49
|)
|$
|(2.39
|)
|Diluted - discontinued operations
|1.26
|0.04
|1.18
|0.33
|Total diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|(2.38
|)
|$
|(0.33
|)
|$
|(4.32
|)
|$
|(2.06
|)
|iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|For the Nine Months Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES
|$
|1,899,810
|$
|7,189,964
|$
|11,978,080
|$
|25,720,971
|Stock-based compensation
|(150,203
|)
|546,053.00
|(1,450,608
|)
|142,780
|NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES
|$
|1,749,607
|$
|7,189,964
|$
|11,978,080
|$
|25,720,971
|GAAP LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
|$
|(1,144,261
|)
|$
|(334,504
|)
|$
|(5,140,596
|)
|$
|(2,824,066
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|150,203
|(546,053
|)
|1,450,608
|142,780
|NON-GAAP LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
|$
|(994,058
|)
|$
|(880,557
|)
|$
|(3,689,988
|)
|$
|(2,681,286
|)
|GAAP OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|$
|(4,463,615
|)
|$
|(47,713
|)
|$
|(3,291,599
|)
|$
|(317,788
|)
|Amortization of debt discount and non-cash financing costs
|247,551
|-
|269,782
|125,906
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|539,634
|-
|563,734
|-
|change in fair value of derivative liability
|(89,600
|)
|-
|(266,200
|)
|-
|Unrealized gain (loss) on digital assets
|549,932
|-
|544,173
|-
|Impairment loss - goodwill
|3,034,110
|-
|3,034,110
|-
|NON-GAAP OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|$
|(181,988
|)
|$
|(47,713
|)
|$
|854,000
|$
|(191,882
|)
|GAAP NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC.
|$
|(3,454,878
|)
|$
|(339,599
|)
|$
|(5,181,807
|)
|$
|(2,150,061
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|150,203
|(546,053
|)
|1,450,608
|142,780
|Amortization of debt discount and non-cash financing costs
|247,551
|-
|269,782
|125,906
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|539,634
|-
|563,734
|-
|change in fair value of derivative liability
|(89,600
|)
|-
|(266,200
|)
|-
|Unrealized gain (loss) on digital assets
|549,932
|-
|544,173
|-
|Impairment loss - goodwill
|3,034,110
|-
|3,034,110
|-
|Tax adjustment
|(1,240,186
|)
|152,805
|(1,566,020
|)
|(75,188
|)
|NON-GAAP NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC.
|$
|(263,234
|)
|$
|(732,847
|)
|$
|(1,151,620
|)
|$
|(1,956,563
|)
|GAAP EARNINGS (LOSSES) PER SHARE
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(2.38
|)
|$
|(0.33
|)
|$
|(4.32
|)
|$
|(2.06
|)
|Impact of Non-GAAP adjustments
|2.20
|(0.37
|)
|3.36
|0.19
|NON-GAAP LOSSES PER SHARE
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(0.70
|)
|$
|(0.96
|)
|$
|(1.87
|)
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON STOCK
|Basic and diluted - GAAP and NON-GAAP
|1,453,875
|1,048,508
|1,200,110
|1,047,816
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