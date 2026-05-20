Ipower Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Results Highlighted By Lower Operating Cost Structure, Narrowed Non-GAAP Loss And Advancing AI Infrastructure Strategy

GAAP net loss primarily reflected non-cash goodwill impairment; non-GAAP net loss narrowed to $0.3 million

Company strengthens platform through asset-light operations, contracted sublease income and recently launched AI infrastructure strategy

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the“Company”), a technology- and data-driven company operating at the intersection of supply chain, infrastructure and digital assets, today reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Fiscal third quarter results reflected continued progress in iPower's strategic operating reset following the divestiture of Global Product Marketing Inc. and the Company's transition toward a leaner, more asset-light operating model.

For the fiscal third quarter of 2026, revenue from continuing operations was $3.5 million, gross profit was $0.8 million, and gross margin was 21.6%. Total operating expenses declined to $1.9 million, compared with $5.6 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2026 and $7.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

GAAP net loss attributable to iPower was $(3.5) million, or $(2.38) per basic share for the quarter. The GAAP net loss was primarily driven by a $3.0 million non-cash goodwill impairment, which fully eliminated the Company's remaining goodwill balance. The impairment did not impact the Company's cash position or operating cash flows. Excluding this impairment and other non-cash or non-operating items, non-GAAP net loss attributable to iPower was $(0.3) million, or $(0.18) per share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $(0.7) million, or $(0.70) per share, in the prior-year quarter.

“Fiscal Q3 demonstrates that our operating reset is taking hold,” said Lawrence Tan, Chief Executive Officer of iPower.“We significantly reduced our operating cost structure, improved working-capital discipline, and narrowed our non-GAAP loss, despite a smaller revenue base during this transition period. Importantly, the goodwill impairment recorded in the quarter was non-cash and cleared the remaining goodwill from our balance sheet.”

Tan continued,“We are building iPower into a more efficient and financially flexible platform. Our strategy is focused on lower fixed costs, higher-quality revenue opportunities, and disciplined capital allocation into areas where we see long-term value creation. Following quarter end, we strengthened this strategy through contracted sublease income and the launch of our AI infrastructure strategy, which is intended to position iPower as a capital provider for GPU clusters and AI infrastructure assets.”

As of March 31, 2026, iPower had $14.5 million of current assets and $6.6 million of current liabilities, resulting in a current ratio of approximately 2.2x. Current liabilities decreased approximately 54% from $14.5 million at June 30, 2025. Accounts payable declined to $3.0 million from $7.2 million at June 30, 2025, while inventory declined to $2.5 million from $8.1 million, reflecting the Company's leaner operating model.

Subsequent to quarter end, iPower entered into a sublease agreement for a portion of its Rancho Cucamonga facility, expected to generate more than $2.6 million of contracted, non-dilutive income through May 2028. The Company also launched its AI infrastructure strategy, initially utilizing a portion of its existing $30 million financing facility to pursue investments across the AI infrastructure stack, including an initial commitment of up to $3 million to purchase sUSDai, a yield-bearing instrument backed by GPU-collateralized loans. The Company believes these initiatives enhance financial flexibility and support its transition toward a more scalable platform.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Highlights