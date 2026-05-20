MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Jersey locksmith David Rible demonstrates proper lockout techniques in national investigation revealing destructive practices by unlicensed operators

Point Pleasant, NJ, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Security Locksmiths owner David Rible was featured in an Inside Edition investigative segment exposing fraudulent locksmith practices across New Jersey. The segment, which aired in early May 2026, demonstrated how scam locksmith operators immediately resort to drilling and destroying locks rather than using non-destructive entry techniques that preserve the customer's property.







How Reliable Are Locksmiths That Show Up At Your Door? We Put Them To The Test.

In the investigation, Inside Edition producers rented a home and staged a lockout scenario. Rible demonstrated how a trained locksmith can pick the lock without causing damage, preserving the smart lock's functionality. However, when locksmiths from KeyMe Locksmiths arrived for the same scenario, they immediately drilled through the smart lock rather than attempting non-destructive entry.

"Any method is better than damaging the lock," said Rible. A legitimate locksmith has the training and tools to pick most residential locks without drilling. The operators who show up and immediately start drilling are either untrained or they are deliberately destroying property to justify a higher bill. In many cases, these same operators also quote low prices over the phone and then demand several hundred dollars more once they arrive on-site.

Top Security Locksmiths operates from a physical storefront location in Point Pleasant and provides fully licensed, mobile locksmith service with upfront pricing and trained technicians who prioritize non-destructive entry methods. The business provides 24-hour emergency lockout services, automotive key programming, commercial access control installation, and safe services to residents and businesses throughout Ocean County and Monmouth County.

The company specializes in emergency automotive lockouts for domestic, foreign, and German vehicles including Ford, Chevrolet, Acura, Lexus, Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Volkswagen, and Volvo. Residential services include lock installation, rekeying, smart lock installation, and 24-hour lockout assistance using non-destructive techniques. Commercial clients receive master key systems, access control integration, door closer installation, panic device service, and complete storefront door replacement.

Consumer advocates recommend verifying a locksmith's credentials before allowing work to begin. Warning signs of potential scam operators include refusal to provide a business name or physical address over the phone, prices that change dramatically upon arrival, immediate drilling without attempting non-destructive entry, and pressure to authorize work before receiving a written estimate. Kiosk-based services and national call centers often dispatch subcontractors rather than directly-employed licensed locksmiths, which can result in inconsistent service quality and destructive practices.

Top Security Locksmiths serves customers throughout Ocean County communities including Point Pleasant, Point Pleasant Beach, Bay Head, Mantoloking, Brick Township, Lakewood, Toms River, and Seaside Heights, as well as Monmouth County areas including Wall Township, Belmar, Spring Lake, Sea Girt, and Asbury Park.

The business is verified by the Fair Trade Locksmith Directory and listed on 1-800-Unlocks, the national locksmith marketplace connecting consumers with licensed and vetted local locksmiths. Top Security Locksmiths has maintained a 4.9-star rating across more than 360 customer reviews and has operated continuously in the Ocean County and Monmouth County region since 1989.

The Inside Edition segment is available at . Residents seeking verified locksmith services in Ocean County or Monmouth County can search Top Security Locksmiths - Locksmith Near Me in New Jersey and contact Top Security Locksmiths for transparent pricing and non-destructive lockout services.

More About Top Security Locksmiths

Top Security Locksmiths is a licensed locksmith serving Ocean County and Monmouth County, New Jersey since 1989. The company operates from a physical storefront location in Point Pleasant and provides 24-hour emergency lockout services, automotive key programming and replacement, residential lock installation and rekeying, commercial access control systems, master key systems, safe services, and door hardware installation for customers throughout the Jersey Shore region.

Contact Top Security Locksmiths, Inc. - A Licensed New Jersey Locksmith

About Top Security Locksmiths, Inc.

Top Security Locksmith, Inc. services all of New Jersey including Monmouth & Ocean County, and we're local experts in residential and commercial locksmith services, security systems and alarm systems, automotive transponders and remotes, safe sales and service, and CCTV. New Jersey Locksmith, Burglar, and Fire Alarm Business License #34AL00000200

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2319 Bridge Ave.

Point Pleasant, NJ 08742