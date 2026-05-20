Epsilon Announces 2026 AGM Results
|Nominee
|% For
|% Abstain
|John Lovoi
| 93.63%
| 6.37%
|Jason Stankowski
| 99.88%
| 0.12%
|David Winn
| 99.26%
| 0.74%
|Tracy Stephens
| 89.25%
| 10.75%
|Jason Stabell
| 99.57%
| 0.43%
|Nicola Maddox
| 97.35%
| 2.65%
|Jack Vaughn
| 98.14%
| 1.86%
|Bryan Lawrence
| 95.81%
| 4.19%
The Company's shareholders approved the re-appointment of BDO USA, LLP as auditors for the year ending December 31, 2026, voted in favor of the compensation paid to the Company's named executive officers during 2025 through a non-binding advisory vote, and voted in favor of the amended 2020 Equity Incentive Plan.
About Epsilon
Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets across the Appalachian, Powder River, Permian, and Western Canadian Sedimentary basins.
Contact Information:
281-670-0002
Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
...
Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
...
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