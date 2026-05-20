Epsilon Announces 2026 AGM Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“ Epsilon” or the“ Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) is pleased to announce that all the nominees listed in its Proxy Statement, Schedule 14A dated on April 17, 2026, were elected as directors of Epsilon, until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote at the annual shareholders meeting held on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 are set out below. At the meeting, the number of directors was set at eight and each of the following eight nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Epsilon.

Nominee % For % Abstain John Lovoi 93.63%

6.37%

Jason Stankowski 99.88%

0.12%

David Winn 99.26%

0.74%

Tracy Stephens 89.25%

10.75%

Jason Stabell 99.57%

0.43%

Nicola Maddox 97.35%

2.65%

Jack Vaughn 98.14%

1.86%

Bryan Lawrence 95.81%

4.19%



The Company's shareholders approved the re-appointment of BDO USA, LLP as auditors for the year ending December 31, 2026, voted in favor of the compensation paid to the Company's named executive officers during 2025 through a non-binding advisory vote, and voted in favor of the amended 2020 Equity Incentive Plan.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets across the Appalachian, Powder River, Permian, and Western Canadian Sedimentary basins.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell

Chief Executive Officer

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Andrew Williamson

Chief Financial Officer

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