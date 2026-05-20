Rosie Tran Presents Expands Streaming Reach With Tubi Launch As Women-Led Comedy Brand Grows

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Rosie Tran Presents is expanding its streaming reach. The 10-episode comedy showcase series created, hosted, and produced by comedian Rosie Tran is now available on Tubi, bringing the women-led, diversity-centered comedy brand to another major streaming platform.

Rosie Tran Presents spotlights female and diverse comedians through stand-up and interview segments exploring identity, relationships, family, resilience, culture, and self-acceptance through humor. The series was built around Tran's commitment to amplifying underrepresented voices in comedy while creating a lively, accessible viewing experience for audiences looking for fresh stand-up and real conversations.

The Tubi launch marks another step forward for the growing Rosie Tran Presents brand, which is also available on Amazon Prime Video and expanding into live touring through an exclusive representation deal with Global Talent Entertainment for Rosie Tran Presents...The Tour. The touring expansion will initially focus on Wicked Women, Open Mic Night, and International Comedy, bringing three distinct audience-friendly formats from the Rosie Tran Presents universe to the stage.

“Having Rosie Tran Presents on Tubi is incredibly exciting because it allows even more people to discover these comedians and the stories behind their work,” said Tran.“This series was created to celebrate voices that are funny, original, and too often overlooked. Comedy has always been one of the best ways to bring people together, and I'm so happy this platform gives the show another way to reach audiences.”

Tran, a New Orleans-born, Los Angeles-based comic, is a seasoned performer with credits including Netflix Is a Joke, Last Comic Standing, a Peacock half-hour special, and international touring across multiple continents. With Rosie Tran Presents, she turns the spotlight outward, curating a lineup of bold comedic talent whose stories resonate far beyond the stage.

Season 1 features a dynamic mix of Los Angeles-based and international comedians across episodes including Bad Asians, International, Open Mic, Wicked Women, and Latin Comedy. Featured comedians include Aidan Park, Ai Yoshihara, Samantha Hale, and other performers bringing sharp, personal, and culturally specific perspectives to stand-up.

Press assets, preview clips, booking information, and interview opportunities are available upon request.

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Rosie Tran Presents on Tubi:

Rosie Tran Presents: rosie-tran-presents

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Global Talent Entertainment: