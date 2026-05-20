Tom Yarrow
- Professor of Anthropology, Durham University
Thomas Yarrow is a social anthropologist who explores how people make sense of the past in relation to their lives in the present. His research spans topics from nostalgia and national identity in post-industrial Britain to the lived experience of development and resettlement in Ghana. Through long-term, immersive ethnographic fieldwork he examines how memory, history and expert knowledge shape how we live today. Whether studying steam train enthusiasts or conservation scientists, his work sheds light on how people respond to uncertainty, loss and transformation in a rapidly changing world.Experience
- –present Associate Professor, Durham University
- Durham, Anthropology
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