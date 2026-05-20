Uzbekistan, Germany Discuss Expanding Dual Vocational Education Under TEXVET II Project

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Tashkent State Transport University hosted a meeting on modernization of vocational education and the development of dual learning programs under the Uzbek-German joint project TEXVET II, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Representatives of Uzbekistan's Transport Ministry, railway industry organizations, vocational education institutions, and Germany's GIZ development agency took part in the meeting, including GIZ project manager Matthias Klinenberg and national coordinator Elena Sabirova.

Participants discussed priority measures for implementing the TEXVET II project in vocational education institutions and agreed on future steps aimed at strengthening cooperation between education providers and industry.

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