Uzbekistan, Germany Discuss Expanding Dual Vocational Education Under TEXVET II Project
Representatives of Uzbekistan's Transport Ministry, railway industry organizations, vocational education institutions, and Germany's GIZ development agency took part in the meeting, including GIZ project manager Matthias Klinenberg and national coordinator Elena Sabirova.
Participants discussed priority measures for implementing the TEXVET II project in vocational education institutions and agreed on future steps aimed at strengthening cooperation between education providers and industry.--
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