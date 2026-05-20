UN Condemns Conversion Of UNRWA Compound In Jerusalem Into Military Facility

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, May 20 (Petra) – UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the Israeli authorities' decision to establish military facilities within the UNRWA compound in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem, which was seized earlier this year.

In a statement issued on his behalf, Guterres stressed that UNRWA is an integral part of the United Nations and that the Sheikh Jarrah compound remains UN property. He called on the Israeli government to reverse its decision and immediately return the facility to the United Nations.

The Secretary-General described the measures against UNRWA as unprecedented and escalatory, warning that they violate the inviolability of UN premises and hinder the implementation of the UN General Assembly mandate ensuring the agency's continued operations in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.

Guterres said the continued actions against UNRWA were "completely unacceptable" and expressed deep regret over what he described as ongoing violations by Israeli authorities of the United Nations' privileges and immunities.

He noted that, according to the International Court of Justice, such measures are illegal, stressing that Israel is not authorised to exercise sovereign powers in the occupied Palestinian territory and is obligated to end its presence there, including in East Jerusalem, as soon as possible.

//Petra// AK