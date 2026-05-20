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Ebola Outbreak“Likely Started Months Ago”, WHO Says

Ebola Outbreak“Likely Started Months Ago”, WHO Says


2026-05-20 02:13:46
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The current Ebola outbreak“probably” began“several months ago”, according to the Geneva-based World Health Organization (WHO). The threat is assessed as“high” at both national and regional levels, but“low” globally. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: WHO says Ebola outbreak likely began months ago This content was published on May 20, 2026 - 15:00 4 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr L'OMS pense que l'épidémie d'Ebola a débuté“il y a plusieurs mois” Original Read more: L'OMS pense que l'épidémie d'Ebola a débuté“il y a plusieurs

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“Investigations are under way” into how the virus first emerged, Anaïs Legand, the WHO's head of health emergencies, told reporters on Wednesday. But given how widely it has spread, the organisation believes the outbreak probably began“several months ago”.

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