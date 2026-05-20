Ebola Outbreak“Likely Started Months Ago”, WHO Says
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L'OMS pense que l'épidémie d'Ebola a débuté“il y a plusieurs mois”
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Read more: L'OMS pense que l'épidémie d'Ebola a débuté“il y a plusieurs
“Investigations are under way” into how the virus first emerged, Anaïs Legand, the WHO's head of health emergencies, told reporters on Wednesday. But given how widely it has spread, the organisation believes the outbreak probably began“several months ago”.More More International Geneva WHO at strategic crossroads ahead of leadership contest
This content was published on May 19, 2026 The race to lead WHO comes as the UN agency faces budget cuts, internal strains and questions about its role.Read more: WHO at strategic crossroads ahead of leadership co
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