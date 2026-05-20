Swiss Farmers Set For Extra Support After Trade Concessions
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Aide fédérale à l'agriculture, impactée par les accords commerciaux
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Read more: Aide fédérale à l'agriculture, impactée par les accords commer
Following farmers' concerns over the Mercosur trade deal with Latin American countries, the Swiss government said on Wednesday it would ease access to interest-free loans to encourage investment in infrastructure.More More Global trade Beyond tariffs: how Switzerland turned trade talks into climate action with Mercosur
This content was published on Jul 18, 2025 After eight years, EFTA and Mercosur have a deal. But with such agreements facing public scrutiny, negotiators were keen to include protections – including environmental ones.Read more: Beyond tariffs: how Switzerland turned trade talks into climate action with Mer
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