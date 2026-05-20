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Swiss Farmers Set For Extra Support After Trade Concessions

Swiss Farmers Set For Extra Support After Trade Concessions


2026-05-20 02:13:45
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss agriculture is set to receive more support to offset concessions made in international trade deals. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss farmers set for extra support after trade concessions This content was published on May 20, 2026 - 16:53 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Aide fédérale à l'agriculture, impactée par les accords commerciaux Original Read more: Aide fédérale à l'agriculture, impactée par les accords commer

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Following farmers' concerns over the Mercosur trade deal with Latin American countries, the Swiss government said on Wednesday it would ease access to interest-free loans to encourage investment in infrastructure.

More More Global trade Beyond tariffs: how Switzerland turned trade talks into climate action with Mercosur

This content was published on Jul 18, 2025 After eight years, EFTA and Mercosur have a deal. But with such agreements facing public scrutiny, negotiators were keen to include protections – including environmental ones.

Read more: Beyond tariffs: how Switzerland turned trade talks into climate action with Mer

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