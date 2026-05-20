BRICS Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Formally Appoints New Governing Body For 20262029 At 14Th Annual General Meeting

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India The BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BRICS CCI) formally announced and inducted its newly elected Governing Body for the term April 2026 – March 2029 during the 14th Annual General Meeting of the Chamber held in New Delhi on May 18, 2026.

14th Annual General Meeting of BRICS CCI

The appointments and declarations were formally conducted under the supervision of the Returning Officer, Shri Jalaj Shrivastava, Former IAS officer, following the successful and unanimous conclusion of the election process. As the number of valid nominations received did not exceed the number of positions available, all nominated candidates were elected unopposed in accordance with the provisions of the Chamber.

The newly elected Office Bearers formally took oath during the Oath Taking Ceremony held as part of the 14th AGM.

The newly appointed Office Bearers of BRICS CCI for the term 2026–2029 are:

Chairman – Mr. Sameep Shastri, Vice Chairman – Ms. Shabana Nasim, Vice Chairman – Mr. Atul Banshal, Director General – Mr. Prann Sharma, Director Finance – Mr. Ruhail Ranjan

The ceremony also marked a historic moment for the Chamber with the formal appointment of Dr. BBL Madhukar as the Chairman Emeritus of BRICS CCI in recognition of his visionary leadership, longstanding contribution, and institutional guidance towards strengthening the Chamber's global engagement and strategic direction over the years.

In addition to the Office Bearers, the following distinguished members constitute the Governing Body of BRICS CCI for the term April 2026 – March 2029:

Mr. Adarsh Kumar, Mr. Ajit Singh, Mr. Aman Jindal, Mr. Amit Gulati, Mr. Ankur Aggarwal, Mr. Ashish Srivastava, Mr. Asutosh Lohia, Mr. Bibin Babu, Mr. C. Prabhakaran, Mr. Chandra Vijay, Mr. Deepak Shukla, Mr. Dheerendra Kumar, Dr. Dhiraj Kr. Singh, Mr. Gulshan Narang, Dr. J.K. Das, Mr. Kailash Aggarwal, Mr. Neeraj K. Mishra, Ms. Nidhi Goyal, Mr. Nishant Sama, Mr. P.K. Gupta, Mr. Prem Pankaj, Ms. Ruby Sinha, Mr. Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal, Mr. Sarthak Garg, Mr. Satyajit Kumar, Mr. Shekhar Gupta, Mr. Sushil Sharma, Mr. Vikram Singhal, Dr. Vinod Kr. Verma, and Ms. Sharmistha Ghosh.

Further, Lt. Gen. D.V. Kalra and Mr. Amit Mittal were formally co-opted as Members of the Governing Body of BRICS CCI during the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting.

Collectively, the newly constituted Governing Body brings together eminent leaders and professionals from diverse sectors including trade, finance, diplomacy, healthcare, sustainability, entrepreneurship, governance, strategic affairs, and international cooperation. The Chamber believes this collective leadership will further strengthen BRICS CCI's institutional vision and enhance its role as a global platform for economic dialogue, multilateral cooperation, policy engagement, and cross-border partnerships.

Mr. Sameep Shastri formally assumed office as Chairman of BRICS CCI following the Oath Taking Ceremony. Having previously served as Vice Chairman of the Chamber for six years, he has played a pivotal role in strengthening BRICS CCI's international outreach, youth leadership initiatives, and strategic partnerships. Under the new leadership, the Chamber aims to expand its engagement across emerging economies, industry sectors, innovation ecosystems, and people-to-people collaborations.

The newly elected leadership team is expected to further accelerate BRICS CCI's efforts towards fostering trade, investment, sustainability partnerships, entrepreneurship, innovation, policy advocacy, and institutional cooperation among BRICS nations and partner countries.