Sotheby's Nets $303.9 M. In Modern Art: Morning Links For May 20, 2026

MENAFN - USA Art News) New York Auctions Show Strength, but Buyers Are Still Choosing Carefully

The latest modern and contemporary sales in New York offered a clear picture of the market's current mood: money is still moving, but only for works that feel exceptional. Sotheby's sold $303.9 million in modern art on Monday evening, while Phillips brought in $115.2 million from its modern and contemporary sale held just before it. The totals were solid, yet the bidding patterns suggested a market that remains alert to price.

At Sotheby's, the evening was led by a Matisse that sold for $48.4 million. The result helped anchor a strong total, but pauses between bids made the room feel more measured than euphoric. One New York advisor described the competition as“very tempered,” a phrase that captures the broader tone of the season: selective, disciplined, and still willing to wait.

Phillips presented a different kind of energy. Its presale estimate of $84.2 million was the highest since 2022, and the average lot value reached $2.9 million, more than double the $1.4 million average from last May. Even so, several works sold below their low estimates. The house's best results came from living artists on the secondary market, where demand can outstrip what is available on the primary market.

The most striking example was Joseph Yaeger's 2021 watercolor, There Is a Light and It Always Goes Out, which sold for a record $477,300 against a $60,000 estimate. Works by 20th-century female artists, including Olga de Amaral and Lee Bontecou, also surpassed expectations, pointing to continued collector interest in artists whose markets have often been slower to catch up with their significance.

The auction results were only one part of a busy day in the art world. In Paris, a judge rejected a request to suspend the removal of six 19th-century stained-glass windows designed by Eugène Viollet-le-Duc, clearing the way for their replacement by new windows by Claire Tabouret and Simon-Marq. The case has become a closely watched test of how historic fabric and contemporary intervention can coexist inside a landmark building.

Elsewhere, Art Basel appointed Iraqi curator Wassan Al-Khudhairi as artistic director of Art Basel Qatar's 2027 edition. David Sainsbury pledged £91.2 million to renovate the Sainsbury Centre in Norwich, England, one of the largest donations ever made to a UK museum. Bharti Kher won a commission from Powerhouse Parramatta for a monumental sculpture of stacked heads, and a new contemporary art fair devoted to smell, Olfacta Art Fair, will open in Turin from September 18 to 20.

In London, Somerset House is drawing attention with Holy Pop, an exhibition that treats pop fandom as a form of devotion. With shrines to Dolly Parton, Prince, the Spice Girls, and Nina Simone, the show suggests that the line between cultural memory and ritual can be surprisingly thin. In a week defined by auctions, donations, commissions, and institutional change, that may be the most telling thread of all.