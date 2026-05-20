DIBF Spotlights Precision Medicine, Global Politics In Packed Sessions

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Doha International Book Fair (DIBF) drew large audiences yesterday for a range of events, including“Qatar Speaks” which showcased contributions to medical science, and the launch of the novel The Shadow of the Tsar.

A panel discussion on“The Journey of Innovation and Creativity”, held as part of the“Qatar Speaks” platform on the exhibition's main stage, explored the transition from a traditional healthcare system to one based on precision medicine and genomics – widely regarded as the medicine of the future.

The session featured Dr Khalid Fakhro, the head of research and head of the Precision Medicine Programme at Sidra Medicine.

During the session, he highlighted Qatar's role and ongoing contributions to advancing medical sciences, noting the country's leading position in precision medicine within the Arab world.

Dr Fakhro said this aligns with the Qatar National Vision 2030 strategy of transforming the country into a knowledge-based economy.

He further noted that the DIBF reflects the country's commitment to a knowledge-based economy and encourages the public to benefit from the books and scientific research available at the fair.

Meanwhile, at Al Jazeera Centre for Studies pavilion, international affairs expert and researcher Abdullah Rashid al-Mursel launched his new book, The Shadow of the Tsar: Small States in the Shadow of International Conflict.

He said that the book examines how the Russian-Ukrainian war reshaped the positions of small and marginal states within the international system, revealing new roles that emerged on the periphery of the conflict, far from the centre of direct confrontation.

Al-Mursel explained that the book's central premise is that major shifts in international politics often crystallise on the margins.

He added that the book traces the interactions of Central Asian, Balkan, Middle Eastern and African states during a period of sharp global polarisation, analysing how these countries managed their diplomatic, economic and security options.

Al-Mursel noted that the book offers an in-depth analysis of how small states utilise opportunities arising from disruptions in the international system despite geographical and political constraints.