Common Carbon Accounting Data Errors-And How To Prevent Them

MENAFN - 3BL) A greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory is only as valuable as the data behind it. Errors can creep in at every stage of the process, from setting organizational boundaries to applying emission factors. Audrey Beattie, Senior Manager in Antea Group's Sustainability Practice, explains when and where the most common carbon accounting mistakes happen, and the practical steps teams can take to prevent them.

Carbon accounting errors can show up in all three inventory stages: boundary setting, data collection, and calculation. Engaging your team of stakeholders early supports accuracy across the entire carbon accounting process, from boundary setting to data collection efforts and estimation needs. Data collection on a monthly or quarterly basis, rather than all at once, can help avoid a rushed effort that risks introducing errors or data gaps. Invoice transcription and unit of measure mistakes can create“order-of-magnitude” errors that look plausible until you trend the data. Document boundaries, methods, and emissions factors in an inventory management plan so the work is repeatable and auditable. Estimations are expected and acceptable, especially early in your carbon accounting program, to avoid leaving an asset out of the boundary.

Key TakeawaysWhat is Carbon Accounting?

Carbon accounting is the process of identifying greenhouse gas (GHG) emission sources across your business and calculating total emissions in CO2-equivalent (CO2e), otherwise known as a GHG inventory. Carbon accounting is a foundational step in any sustainability program, with emissions disclosures becoming an expectation for businesses and organizations. GHG inventories are used to meet disclosure requirements (e.g., California SB 253 ), respond to investor and customer requests, and make decisions on setting emission reduction targets. Most importantly, a GHG inventory helps companies understand their impact on the environment and sets the foundation for transition planning or reducing their impact.

Three Crucial Steps in Carbon Accounting

At a high level, carbon accounting follows a three-step process. Understanding the work done at each stage is helpful for getting a full view of where errors can occur.

Determine whether your organization will use an operational or financial control boundary, then define the business entities, sites, and assets that should be included.Identify and compile data for each emission source within the inventory boundary (fuel use, electricity consumption, refrigerant top-offs, etc.).Select the appropriate factors to convert activity data into emissions. Common Carbon Accounting Errors (and When They Show Up)

GHG inventories are complex and building them is a time-consuming exercise with opportunities for error introduction at each step of the process.

1. Boundary setting: missing sites or sources

An incomplete or unclear inventory boundary is one of the earliest points of error introduction in carbon accounting. Emission sources are left out when the site and/or asset list is not up to date, ownership and operational controls aren't clearly defined, or local site knowledge isn't captured. Typical issues include: an entire site being unaccounted for, or major sources at a facility being missed because the facility manager isn't aware of all operations and assets that should be included. An incomplete boundary results in underestimation of a company's GHG footprint.

2. Data collection: invoice transcription mistakes and incomplete fields

The most common source of error is when invoice or meter data is transposed into a centralized tracker (spreadsheet or software). A single wrong entry can distort a site's annual emissions and can be hard to detect later. These mistakes usually show up as:

Outlier months: Erroneously high or low months, from a typo or misreading of an invoice, throwing off site-level totals and trends. Wrong or missing invoice fields: Using total cost data instead of usage data, missing delivery quantities, mixing estimated vs. actual reads, or losing track of the service period dates can misrepresent site energy use. Unit-of-measure errors: Confusing gallons vs. liters, Mcf vs. therms, kWh vs. MWh, or“standard” vs.“actual” volumes can create order-of-magnitude errors that can significantly skew the inventory results. These errors can be difficult to catch, since the number values will match the invoice, and month-over-month usage will appear normal until compared with another site of a similar size and type.

3. Calculation: errors in conversions, emission factors, and GWP version mismatches

Even with perfect activity data, inventories can be wrong if conversion factors, emission factors, or global warming potentials (GWPs) are applied incorrectly or inconsistently.

Energy unit conversion mistakes: Converting activity data units into the functional unit required by an emission factor (for example, gallons of fuel to MMBtu) is a frequent source of errors. Inconsistent emission factor selection: Publicly available databases provide factors by geography, fuel specification, year, and methodology. Selecting the appropriate factors is critical for accurate results. Refrigerant miscalculations: Blended refrigerants often include chemical components that are not covered by the Kyoto Protocol, which defines the gases required for accounting under the GHG Protocol Corporate Standard. Refrigerant emission factors that do not take this into account and treat every component as reportable can overstate emissions. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Assessment Report (AR) version mismatches for GWPs: Each AR version provides updated GWPs, which convert constituent gases (e.g., CH4 and N2O) into CO2e. Scope 1 and 2 calculations should use a consistent AR version whenever possible. Different emission factor sources embed different AR versions, which require correction to keep emissions quantification comparable across sources and reporting periods.

How to Prevent Carbon Accounting Errors

There are many straightforward steps you can take to avoid the common errors above.

Engage internal stakeholders early: Connect with site managers, operations leaders, finance teams, and other relevant parties to confirm operated assets and identify data owners. Explaining the purpose of the exercise will help identify nuance and prevent errors early. Estimate rather than exclude: Especially in early years, it's acceptable and expected to use a documented estimate for an emission source or asset you can't directly measure yet. Work with site teams to choose an approach and capture assumptions. Maintain an Inventory Management Plan (IMP): Document included entities/sites/assets, boundary decisions, and assumptions so year-over-year efforts are consistent and defensible.

Collect on a monthly or quarterly cadence (not all at once): More frequent data collection cycles can reduce rushed work, identify data gaps early, enable follow-up while invoices are accessible, and prevent missing data from early in the reporting period. Use a centralized software system (but still validate): Automated invoice ingestion can reduce transcription errors, but build in manual checks for missing periods, duplicate entries, and unusual spikes or drops. Standardize required fields and units: Develop a data dictionary (what to capture from each invoice, in which units of measure) and require service dates so usage is assigned to the correct period. Check energy-use intensity of sites: A simple calculation, dividing the site's energy use by square footage, site output, or other relevant metrics, can quickly identify unit-of-measure and other data collection errors.

Use recognized guidance and keep it consistent: Follow applicable regulatory guidance (e.g., the EPA in the US or DEFRA in the UK) and accepted industry methodologies (e.g., The Global GHG Accounting and Reporting Standard for the Financial Industry or the Beverage Industry GHG Emissions Sector Guidance ). When in doubt, consult practitioners with deep GHG Protocol expertise. Create a controlled“factor library”: Document emission factors, conversion factors, sources, applicability (geography/year/fuel), and the AR version used for GWPs in your IMP. Add conversion guardrails: Require the factor's functional unit to be explicit (e.g., kg CO2e/kWh) and include reasonableness checks (e.g., typical energy use intensity or kWh per square foot).

1. Boundary setting: align early, document often2. Data collection: reduce manual handling and add simple quality assurance3. Calculation: control conversion and emission factorsWhen the stakes are high: consider third-party assurance

Third-party assurance is one of the most effective ways to test the entire process and ensure accuracy. Third-party assurance involves an independent assessment of an emissions inventory against defined criteria, evaluating boundary setting, data completeness, methodological alignment, and calculation accuracy. It serves as a critical control to identify material misstatements and improve confidence in disclosures, particularly in regulated, public-facing, or other high-scrutiny contexts.

Why Rigor Matters

Carbon accounting errors lead to misstated environmental impact, which can strain trust with customers, investors, and other stakeholders, and in some cases result in“greenwashing” legal risk. They can also trigger assurance findings, restatements, inconsistent year-over-year trends, and misdirected reduction investments based on the wrong hotspots. More practically, low quality data forces teams to spend time and effort correcting inventories instead of planning and executing emissions reductions.

A rigorous, documented approach means you can trust the numbers behind public disclosures and make informed decisions on target-setting, energy-efficiency investments, and renewable energy procurement. As the saying goes,“what gets measured gets managed”, and accurate measurement enables effective management.

Whether you are just beginning your carbon accounting journey, or have a well-established inventory process, Antea Group can help ensure you are audit-ready. Reach out to our Greenhouse Gas and Climate Change Advisory team to learn more.

FAQ: Carbon and GHG Accounting What is the GHG Protocol?

The GHG Protocol Corporate Standard is the most widely used framework for measuring greenhouse gas emissions of a company. Developed by the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), it establishes the principles, definitions, and methodology used in corporate carbon accounting.

What is the difference between operational and financial control boundaries?

Organizational boundaries define which entities, sites, and assets are included in your GHG inventory. Defined within the GHG Protocol, an operational control boundary includes all activities where the organization introduces and implements operating policies (or has the authority to). The operational control boundary is most common. A financial control boundary includes operations over which the organization directs financial and operating policies with an intention for economic benefits. Operational and financial control boundaries account for all of the emissions associated with each included asset. Companies holding a share of operations may consider using the equity share approach, which accounts for emissions proportionate to their share, although this is less common.

What are functional units?

A functional unit is the standardized unit of measurement by which an emission factor is expressed (e.g. an emission factor expressed in MTCO2e/kWh uses a“kWh” functional unit). Activity data and emission factors need matching units of measure before they can be multiplied to calculate emissions. If your gas invoices are in cubic feet but your emission factor requires MMBtu, you need to convert first. Getting these unit conversions right is essential, because mismatches can produce order-of-magnitude errors that are easy to overlook.

What is an Inventory Management Plan (IMP)?

An Inventory Management Plan is a living document that records your organization's boundary decisions, emission sources, data collection methods, conversion factors, and estimations and assumptions. It serves as an instruction manual for your GHG inventory, ensuring consistent processes over time. Building and maintaining an IMP is one of the most practical steps a company can take to improve the quality and repeatability of its carbon accounting. IMPs are also critical for third-party assurance of a GHG inventory.

What are greenhouse gases?

Greenhouse gases are chemical compounds that absorb infrared radiation, trapping heat in the atmosphere. The Kyoto Protocol identified seven types of gases for active management that are included in GHG accounting today. The three most common are emitted from combustion, fuel extraction, and electricity production: carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O). Fluorinated gases, hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) and perfluorocarbons (PFCs), are emitted primarily from refrigerant leakage. Finally, sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) and nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) are typically emitted as process emissions from specific manufacturing and electricity applications.

What are Global Warming Potentials (GWPs)?

Different greenhouse gases trap heat in the atmosphere at different rates (e.g., methane traps approx. 30 times more heat than carbon dioxide over a 100-year time period). Global Warming Potentials are conversion factors that translate different greenhouse gases into a common unit (CO2-equivalent or“CO2e”) so that they can be added together into a single emissions total.

How long does it take to complete a GHG inventory?

It depends on the size and complexity of your organization, but first-year inventories can take several months from boundary setting through to final calculation. The most time-intensive phase is usually data collection because it involves multiple internal teams and steps: tracking down invoices, aligning with site managers, resolving gaps, and more. Organizations that collect data on a monthly or quarterly basis, rather than all at once at year-end, tend to complete the process more efficiently and with fewer errors. In subsequent years, the process becomes faster as data flows, boundaries, and methods are already established.

What is third-party assurance, and when do I need it?

Third-party assurance, also known as verification or validation, is an independent review of your GHG inventory conducted by a qualified external firm that confirms it aligns with criteria outlined by the GHGP and other frameworks. Assurance is increasingly required for regulated disclosures (such as California SB 253) and can be requested by investors and customers making decisions based on emissions data. Outside of formal requirements, assurance is one of the most effective ways to identify errors before they become public, and to build credibility with stakeholders who rely on your reported numbers.