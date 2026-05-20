BETHESDA, Md., May 20, 2026 /3BL/ - Tandem Global announces the release of a new white paper, Microhabitats in Managed Landscapes: Designing Pollinator, Forest, and Wetland Habitats on a Micro-Scale , available for download today. This white paper is sponsored by Ontario Power Generation.

The world is urbanizing at an unprecedented pace. Today, more than half of the global population lives in cities, and by 2050, nearly 70 percent of people are expected to reside in dense urban environments. As development continues to replace natural landscapes with gray infrastructure, ecological connectivity is increasingly fragmented, placing growing pressure on biodiversity, ecosystem resilience, and human well-being.

This white paper examines how companies are integrating microhabitats into urban and industrial landscapes. Through case studies focusing on microforests, pollinator habitats, and wetland habitats, it highlights how small-scale restoration projects can produce measurable ecological and social benefits, demonstrating that even modest interventions, when thoughtfully designed and implemented, can significantly support biodiversity.

Featured case studies include:

WM, Harlem River Yard Transfer Station: New York, U.S.A. Fishbeck, Fishbeck Grand Rapids: Michigan, U.S.A. ITC Holdings, ITC Transmission Line Right-of-Way at Tomlinson Arboretum: Michigan, U.S.A. Navajo Refining Company, Navajo Nature Trail: New Mexico, U.S.A. Toyota, Toyota Motor Manufacturing, West Virginia Inc.: West Virginia, U.S.A W.R. Grace, Baton Rouge Wildlife Habitat Enhancement Program by W.R. Grace, Albemarle & Ethyl: Louisiana, U.S.A.

Sponsored by Ontario Power Generation, this white paper features a foreword from Tracy Leung, Vice President of Environment Health and Safety, highlighting how OPG is implementing microhabitat initiatives across its operations through native pollinator gardens, wetland restoration, invasive species management, wildlife habitat enhancement, and community partnerships that support biodiversity and ecological resilience.

About Tandem Global

Tandem Global (formerly Wildlife Habitat Council and World Environment Center), provides the know-how and the network to move business and the environment forward, together. Across sectors and at all levels of its member organizations, Tandem Global works to facilitate long-term and lasting impact on all aspects of our natural world. It connects leading thinking with practical solutions that positively impact climate, nature, and water. From field operations to boardrooms and beyond, corporate leaders turn to Tandem Global for impact strategies and resilient solutions that can support a better future. Tandem Global is headquartered in Bethesda, MD, USA, with locations across the U.S., in Latin America and Munich, Germany. For more information visit tandemglobal.