10 Products That Quietly Vanish From Shelves Before Memorial Day

MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of the summer season. It is a time for backyard barbecues, family gatherings, and the first trip of the year to the beach or the lake. This sudden shift into summer mode triggers a massive, predictable surge in demand for a very specific set of products. Retailers know this is coming, but they often have trouble keeping these popular items in stock. This leads to them quietly vanishing from the shelves in the week before the big holiday weekend.

1. Hot Dogs and Hamburger Buns

This is the most obvious and the most common shortage. The entire country decides to have a cookout on the same weekend. This creates an unprecedented demand for hot dogs, hamburgers, and especially the buns to go with them. The bread aisle, in particular, can be a scene of complete devastation by the Friday before Memorial Day, with only the unpopular brands left.

2. Charcoal and Propane Tanks

The first big grilling weekend of the year means that everyone is stocking up on fuel for their barbecue. Bags of charcoal and replacement propane tanks for gas grills will sell out very quickly in the days leading up to the holiday. If you wait until the last minute, you may be forced to make a desperate search at multiple stores to find the fuel you need.

3. Ketchup and Mustard

Ketchup and mustard are the essential condiments for any cookout. Because they are shelf-stable, many people forget to check if they have enough before their big shopping trip. This leads to a huge number of people all buying these items at the same time. This can easily lead to a temporary shortage of the most popular brands.

4. Patriotic Paper Plates and Napkins

Many people choose to use red, white, and blue-themed paper goods for their Memorial Day celebration. These patriotic paper plates, napkins, and plastic cups are a very popular seasonal item. Because they are only stocked for a limited time, they will often sell out completely in the days before the holiday weekend, leaving late shoppers with only the standard, non-festive options.

5. Sunscreen

The first sunny, three-day weekend of the year is a major trigger for sunscreen sales. People who are heading to the pool, the beach, or just their own backyard will realize that their bottle from last year has expired. This leads to a massive rush on the sunscreen aisle, and the most popular brands and SPF levels can be hard to find.

6. Insect Repellent

The warm weather of late May also brings out the bugs. Memorial Day weekend is often the first time that families have to deal with mosquitoes and other biting insects. This leads to a huge demand for insect repellent sprays and citronella candles. These are another seasonal item that can sell out quickly at the beginning of the summer.

7. Plastic Outdoor Furniture

Inexpensive, plastic patio chairs and tables are a hot commodity before Memorial Day. People are setting up their backyards and patios for the summer season and are looking for a cheap and easy way to add extra seating for their guests. The big-box stores often have a limited supply of this bulky, seasonal furniture, and it sells out fast.

8. Specific Cuts of Meat for Grilling

Beyond just burgers and hot dogs, Memorial Day is a popular weekend for more ambitious grilling. Specific cuts of meat, like pork ribs, beef brisket, and tri-tip, are in very high demand. The butcher case at the grocery store will often be completely sold out of these popular cuts by the weekend.

9. Coolers

The classic, hard-sided cooler is another item that sees a huge sales spike before Memorial Day. Families are planning their first beach trip or picnic of the season and realize they need a way to keep their drinks and food cold. The most popular sizes and brands of coolers can be hard to find if you wait until the last minute.

10. Bagged Ice

This is the one item that is guaranteed to be in short supply on any hot holiday weekend. The demand for bagged ice to fill up all those new coolers is always much higher than the supply. The ice chests at the front of every grocery store and gas station will be empty by Saturday afternoon.

The Summer Stock-Up

The pre-Memorial Day shortages are a predictable part of our shared cultural calendar. We are all, at the same time, getting ready to celebrate the start of summer. The best way to deal with this is to simply plan. By making your list and doing your shopping a week or two before the holiday weekend, you can avoid the crowds and the empty shelves. You will have a much more relaxing start to your summer season.

What is the one item that you always make sure to buy well before Memorial Day weekend? Have you ever been left empty-handed when shopping for a holiday? Let us know!