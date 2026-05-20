MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) Golden hamburger buns cool on a baking sheet beneath a white cloth. Families planning their holiday barbecues will likely encounter steeper prices for these essential party staples as supermarkets adjust their pricing for the busy holiday weekend. Pexels.

Memorial Day marks the official start of the summer season and a major weekend for family gatherings. As millions of people prepare to host barbecues, the demand for specific grocery items reaches a yearly peak. This sudden surge in interest allows retailers to raise their prices on the most essential party supplies. Understanding which products will become more expensive helps you plan your shopping trip more effectively. Let us look at 7 grocery items expected to see the biggest price jump before Memorial Day.

1. Fresh Hamburger Buns

You cannot have a proper backyard barbecue without plenty of soft and fresh hamburger buns for your guests. Retailers know this is a mandatory item for almost every shopper during the holiday weekend. They frequently raise the price of name-brand buns by as much as 30 percent in late May. You can save money by choosing store brand options or buying your buns a few weeks early. This simple adjustment ensures you have plenty of bread for your burgers without overpaying.

2. Premium Potato Chips

A large bag of salty potato chips is the most common side dish at every summer neighborhood gathering. Manufacturers often reduce their promotional discounts right as the holiday weekend approaches to maximize their profits. You might find that the standard $4 bag has suddenly jumped to $6 at your local market. Buying your chips in bulk at a warehouse club is the best way to avoid this retail spike. Keeping a few extra bags in your pantry ensures you are always ready for a party.

3. Bottled Condiments and Sauces

Ketchup, mustard, and barbecue sauce are essential for adding flavor to your favorite grilled meats and vegetables. While these items often go on sale during the summer, the prices can spike right before the holiday. Retailers capitalize on the fact that many shoppers forget to check their pantry before they leave. You should double-check your current supply and stock up during a mid-month sale event. This preparation prevents you from paying a premium for a simple bottle of yellow mustard.

4. Fresh Watermelon and Fruit

Serving cold and refreshing fruit is a favorite way to stay cool during a hot Memorial Day afternoon. While watermelon is in season, the high demand during the holiday can drive the price up temporarily. You might see a $5 melon suddenly cost $8 as the holiday weekend draws closer for shoppers. Buying your fruit a few days early or choosing a different variety can save you a lot. Fresh berries are also expected to see a significant price jump during this busy week.

5. Prepared Deli Salads

Many busy parents rely on the grocery store deli for ready-to-eat potato salad and creamy coleslaw. These prepared items carry a high retail markup for the convenience of not having to cook. The price per pound often rises as the deli department struggles to meet the holiday demand. You can save a significant amount of cash by making your own salads at home using cheap staples. A large bowl of homemade potato salad is much cheaper and often tastes much better.

6. Charcoal and Grilling Fuel

Firing up the grill requires plenty of charcoal or propane to keep the food cooking all afternoon long. Retailers often place these items in prominent displays and raise the prices right before the holiday. You might pay a 20 percent premium if you wait until the last minute to buy your fuel. Check your current supply now and look for bulk deals at your local home improvement store. Having plenty of fuel on hand ensures your barbecue runs smoothly without any expensive surprises.

7. Carbonated Soft Drinks

Cases of soda and sparkling water are essential for keeping your guests hydrated and happy during the party. While soda is frequently on sale, the deepest discounts are often reserved for the weeks after the holiday. You might see a significant price jump for popular national brands as Memorial Day approaches this month. Buying generic store-brand sodas is a brilliant way to provide plenty of drinks for a low cost. This simple swap allows you to spend more money on high-quality meats and produce.

Mastering the Holiday Budget

Hosting a successful Memorial Day gathering does not have to result in a massive credit card bill. By identifying these price trends early, you can shop strategically and protect your hard-earned household wealth. Utilize your freezer and pantry to stock up on essentials when the prices are at their lowest. Encourage your guests to bring a small dish to share to further reduce your total grocery expenses. A little bit of planning ensures you can focus on enjoying the holiday with your family.

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